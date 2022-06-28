Trading Lululemon’s 30% Surge Amid Earnings Growth

June 28, 2022 11:07

Lululemon’s share price is in focus after a better-than-expected earnings report which showed that its customers aren’t yet being affected by the brand’s higher pricing.

Identifying companies that have strong pricing potential – the ability to pass on higher costs to consumers – has been at the top of the list for many investors to protect against inflation.

Lululemon could be a stock on that list. Learn more about the company’s recent earnings report and the outlook from different analysts.

Stock: Lululemon Athletica Inc Exchange: NYSE Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: LULU Date of Idea: 28 June 2022 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $315.00 Target Level: $407.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Why Trade Lululemon Stock?

With US inflation soaring to highs not seen since 1982, there has been a core focus on identifying companies which have strong pricing power potential. This helps companies to maintain their bottom line and margins as they pass on higher costs to consumers.

However, Lululemon – so far – has bucked the trend with its recent earnings report showing that consumers are willing to pay higher for the brand’s goods. Lululemon’s first quarter profit and revenue beat analyst expectations.

The athletic apparel maker also posted double-digit growth in online revenue. There was another surprise too – Lululemon raised its outlook for 2022 and is expecting the momentum in its business to grow even in the face of rising inflation.

This is because the company also announced it will raise prices on some items to offset higher costs for air transportation and raw materials.

Here are some of the key numbers in the latest earnings report:

Earnings per share: $1.48 vs $1.43 expected

Revenue: $1.61 billion vs $1.53 billion expected

Revenue growth of 32% from last year

Women’s sales up 24% on a 3 year basis

Men’s sales up 30% on a 3 year basis

Online and same-store sales up 28% from prior year

The figures have led some analysts such as those at Goldman Sachs to remain bullish on Lululemon’s share price even though it is down around 25% on the year so far.

Lululemon Stock Forecast - What do t he Analysts Say ?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Lululemon stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 19 buy, 7 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Lululemon stock forecast is $500.00 with the lowest price target at $271.00.

The average price target for a Lululemon stock forecast is $407.54 which represents more than 41% upside from current levels, at the time of writing.

Source: TipRanks, 28 June 2022

An Example Trading Idea for the Lululemon Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Lululemon stock forecast could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $315.00 to allow for current market volatility and upcoming earnings.

Target just below the average analyst price target at $407.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Lululemon shares: If target is reached = $920.00 potential profit ($407.00 - $315.00 *10 shares).



It’s wise to remember that the share price is unlikely to go up in a straight line and it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the recent sell-off in global stock markets.

Therefore, be sure to exercise good risk management which is one of the most important aspects of trading successfully. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved.

How to Buy Lululemon Stock in 4 Steps

Do You See the Lululemon Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

