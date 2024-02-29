Admirals is built for traders who`ve outgrown excuses.

Access 6,000+ instruments across global markets on MT4 and MT5. Trade CFDs on forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities, with a choice of account types, including Zero accounts with spreads from 0.0 pips.*

*Spreads are floating and may vary by instrument, account type and market conditions.

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I am really enjoying to have Admirals as my broker. Learning a lot! Great experience!
Arnaldo Franchim, Nov 9, 2025
I have been with Admirals company for almost ten years and can surely say that they provide good service and support.
Oleksii Labov, Dec 12, 2025
Admirals has been great from the beginning. From opening the account to customer service. I honestly have no complaint.
Astra Planeti, Feb 11, 2026
25+
Years as a regulated broker
€100,000
Funds protected. *TC apply
99.9%
Platform stability
24/5
Multilingual support

We built for the ones who know what they’re doing.

The Trust-Seeking Trader

Still trading with a broker that plays against you. No confidence that funds are truly protected. No certainty that withdrawals will actually clear.

At Admirals
Regulated and secure.

Your funds are segregated and protected. Transparent processes and reliable withdrawals. Built for long-term trust and stability.

What our clients say
I’ve been with Admirals since 2011 and can truly recommend them to anyone — both for their excellent customer support and their pricing. RAW account commissions depend on trading volume, which is very logical. Deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer are processed not in days, but within a matter of hours.
Rimantas K., Mar 3, 2026
The Index Specialist

Paying wide spreads on GER40 and SP500. Unable to trade below a full lot. No differentiation — just another retail account.

At Admirals
Fair and competitive trading conditions.

Tight spreads on major indices. Trade from 0.01 lots with flexible sizing. No unnecessary commissions. Built for active traders.

What our clients say
I have complete confidence in the platform - it’s intuitive, user-friendly, very easy to use, and provides clear and accurate information. Admirals offers personalized service with very friendly professionals who are always available to address investors’ concerns at any time. They provide training on topics that are vital for understanding the markets and the real investment opportunities available based on the investor’s profile. Overall, I believe it offers very good safeguards, and your money is in the hands of a reputable company.
John Jairo Gonzalez Estrada Feb 19, 2026
The MT Power User

Vanilla MT5 with no tick charts, no one-click risk management, no real automation. Extra charges for the tools that actually matter.

At Admirals
Advanced MT tools — included.

Enhanced tools for both MT4 and MT5. Tick charts, mini-terminal, and advanced add-ons.

What our clients say
I`ve had a really positive experience with Admirals. Their MT4 platform is stable and user-friendly, and the Supreme Edition plug-in adds a lot of value with its advanced tools. Customer support has been quick and helpful every time I`ve reached out. Opening and closing my account was smooth and hassle-free. Overall, a reliable broker I’m happy to recommend!
Cristina M, Apr 22, 2025
The Hybrid Investor

Two apps, two logins, two sets of fees. CFDs on one platform, long-term stocks on another. No single place to manage it all.

At Admirals
Trade and invest in one ecosystem

Access CFDs, stocks, and ETFs in one place. Easily manage and move funds across accounts. Support both active trading and long-term investing.

What our clients say
I have been with Admirals for a number of years now and have never had any problems. They have always helped me especially with the transition from the MT4 to MT5 platform. I find both deposits and withdrawals fast. If you are looking for a Broker that you can rely on I can honestly recommend Admirals.
Gary Kerkhoff, Jun 6, 2025

Secure and Regulated.
Cutting corners is not our strategy.

Identity verification is part of the process

We’ll need to verify your identity. It helps keep your account — and the platform — secure.

Leverage is limited — and that’s intentional

Regulations set clear limits on retail leverage. They’re designed to protect you.

Profits aren’t guaranteed

Markets are unpredictable. We provide the tools — outcomes depend on your decisions and discipline.

You stay in control

We don’t offer signals or managed trading. Every decision is yours.

CFDs involve real risk

They’re complex instruments and can lead to losses. Make sure you understand how they work before trading.

Trading takes time and discipline

There are no shortcuts. We’re built for traders who take a long-term, thoughtful approach.

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Advanced trading platforms.
All included.

MetaTrader 4

Platform for Forex trading and automation
Advanced charting for technical analysis
Expert Advisors in MQL4
Custom indicators and scripts
Strategy testing tools
Flexible order management
Learn more

MetaTrader 5

Advanced platform for multi-asset trading
Multi-asset platform architecture
More advanced order functionality, including 6 pending order types
Algorithmic trading in MQL5
Depth of Market and integrated Economic Calendar
Advanced Strategy Tester
Learn more

Admirals Platform

Web-based platform for trading and investing
Browser-based access
Integrated TradingView charts for market analysis
Auto-Invest functionality
Top movers to monitor leading gainers and losers
Clear, user-friendly web experience
Learn more

Mobile App

The Admirals mobile app gives you full market access, real-time charts, and one-tap order execution — wherever you are.
Real-time quotes and charts
Full order management
Portfolio overview
Auto-invest
Secure login with biometrics
Scan to download
Available on iOS and Android
Download the app on Google Play Download the app on App Store
Download the app

Mobile app

What traders get with Admirals.

Admirals
Other brokers
Execution
Fast infrastructure. Clear execution terms. Built for changing market conditions.
Execution quality varies. Re-quotes common during high-volatility periods.
Withdrawals
Transparent withdrawal terms. Segregated client funds. Conditions available upfront.
Processing times and conditions vary by broker. Not always contractually guaranteed.
Platform tools
MT4, MT5. Web trading. MetaTrader Supreme Edition and market analysis tools available at no extra cost.
Advanced tools often available as paid add-ons or restricted to higher account tiers.
Transparency
Spreads, fees and conditions clearly stated. No post-trade surprises. No hidden costs.
Spread conditions can be complex. Additional fees may apply on certain instruments or account types.
Regulation
CySEC regulated.
Regulation levels and jurisdictions vary widely across the industry.
Support
Multilingual support in 15+ languages. Phone, email and live chat. Experienced support, delivered with clarity and care.
Support availability and language coverage varies. Chatbot-first approaches common.
Deposits
Bank Transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Klarna, Skrill, Brite. Clear payment terms. Free deposits on available methods.
Payment method availability and processing times vary. Fees may apply on certain methods.
Enjoy using the platform to trade with MT5 and great customer support
Easy to deposit my crypto and bank funds. When I had an issue customer support helped me. A real person came on the chat very quickly and resolved my issue.
Joshua Murphy-Suddens, Dec 1, 2025
Any funds you earn through this...
Any funds you earn through this platform will be credited to your account within 24 to 48 hours, and you can expect exceptional customer support as there is always an agent available to address your inquiries.
VASOO, Feb 24, 2026

Know your spread before you trade.

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The numbers traders actually care about.

Open live account
What I really like about Admirals is that you can use a VPS for free, if your account balance is high enough. That makes a real difference, because it makes my trading completely independent of my own computer. Customer support is also very good. What I do not like so much are large spreads during the night.
Joachim K., Mar 14, 2026
0.0 pips
Spreads from 0.0 pips on Zero MT5 account
0.01 lots
Trade from 0.01 lots on selected instruments
Free*
VPS Hosting *TC apply + Supreme Edition + StereoTrader for eligible accounts *TC apply.
6,000+
Forex, Index & Commodity CFDs, Stock & ETF CFDs, Real Stocks & ETFs, Crypto CFDs
What I really like about Admirals is that you can use a VPS for free, if your account balance is high enough. That makes a real difference, because it makes my trading completely independent of my own computer. Customer support is also very good. What I do not like so much are large spreads during the night.
Joachim K., Mar 14, 2026
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Tools serious traders actually use. No sign-up required to explore.

Know your numbers before you trade.

Trading calculator

Estimate profit or loss, calculate required margin, compare results across opening and closing rates, and get pip value details — before you commit to a position.

Profit & loss estimator
Margin calculator
Pip value by instrument
Trade MT5 and Zero MT5 support
Open trading calculator
Don’t miss important market-moving events.

Forex calendar

Track economic announcements, central bank decisions, and high-impact events across global markets. Filter by country, impact level, and timeframe.

Real-time economic events
Impact level indicators
Filter by country & currency
Timezone-adjusted for your location
Open forex calendar

Support that actually helps.

When something needs attention, clients want support that is clear, responsive, and relevant to the situation. At Admirals, support is built to help clients navigate account and platform-related questions with multilingual assistance and experienced specialists focused on providing practical help when it matters most.

Live Chat. For quick help with everyday questions
Phone Support. Speak with your regional team
Email. For more detailed account and platform-related queries
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24/5
Availability
15+
Languages
<2min
Avg. response
>93%
User satisfaction rate
Over 15 years with Admirals! Best broker by far!
Thomas Fadoir, Feb 25, 2026

A broker for traders who take the long view.

High level of security of my data and funds.
I trade with Admirals already more then 3 years, want to share my positive experience: Absolutely perfect conditions to trade: support team- very friendly any questions resolved promptly,money transfers very fast, high level of security of my data and funds has always been a top of my priority, which inspires confidence in the broker.
Tatjana, Nov 22, 2025
Kind, responsive support in your local language
€100,000
Fund protection
Active CFD traders community
Great experience so far
I’ve been trading with Admirals for over a year and everything works reliably. Deposits and withdrawals are simple and customer support is responsive.
Oleksii Labov, Dec 12, 2025
Peace of mind and trust
Impeccable service over the years. From the very beginning, they have always offered a wide range of training, tutorials, webinars, as well as support by phone and email. Everything is free just for opening an account with them. I tried making my first withdrawal and it took less than 2 hours. Now, after several years, I can say that I feel confident building capital with them over the long term.
Ignacio Javier, Nov 3, 2025
Transparent, trusted, and regulated broker
Segregated client funds
Negative balance protection is standard

Superior execution and reliability.

100%
Automated execution

Your trades will be filled without any dealer intervention.

99.68%
Order execution rate

Orders executed without re-quotes, across changing market conditions. Built to support traders who value reliable execution and a smoother trading experience.

99.9%
Platform uptime SLA

One of the best infrastructure uptime records in the industry. Because when the market moves, your platform needs to be up.

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Why experienced traders choose Admirals.

For over 25 years, Admirals has focused on building reliable trading infrastructure for experienced market participants. A regulated European broker built for long-term trading.

Hard to find better!
Really great; whether you are a beginner or experienced, you are supported and guided according to your needs in a personal way. Hard to find better!
Vallory Karine, Jan 24, 2026
Jérémy’s content is comprehensive
Jérémy’s content is comprehensive; the explanations are clear, intuitive, and precise. The exchanges are friendly and constructive. I recommend Admirals.
Alain Lordier, Oct 2, 2025
Serious broker
I’ve been with them for over 2 years and have never had any issues. Thanks to Jérémy Delsol’s videos and webinars, I’ve learned a lot and continue to learn. I highly recommend them. Many thanks to the Admirals team, especially Jérémy.
Alex Hannotte, Nov 14, 2025
Admiral Markets is simply the best broker
Admiral Markets is the best broker around, with customer service available 24/7. I recently had an issue closing a profitable order, and they helped me resolve it immediately. I am truly very satisfied with this broker. I highly recommend it.
Donald SOSSOU, Dec 13, 2024
Admirals is a top-tier broker
Admirals is a top-tier professional broker. I am very happy with my experience, especially after previous misadventures with a scam broker. I strongly recommend using Admiral Markets’ services.
Riadh Karray, Oct 11, 2024
Best CFD broker and very reliable
Best CFD broker and very reliable. The only drawback is that you cannot place orders in advance when the market is closed. Competitive spreads, plus a real stock account is offered, as well as interest on the Wallet portfolio. I recommend.
Michel Chrétien, Feb 29, 2024
Trustpilot

Market intelligence for your next trade.

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Common questions. Straight answers.

What does it mean to trade with a regulated broker like Admirals?

Trading with a regulated broker means your account is opened within an established regulatory framework, with defined standards for how the business operates and how clients are treated. In practice, that gives you greater visibility over key terms, a more structured client experience, and clearer information about areas such as funds handling, trading conditions and support

How does Admirals support clients when markets move fast?

When volatility increases, traders need a platform that feels dependable and easy to use. That includes stable platform performance, clear pricing and the ability to place and manage orders efficiently. Admirals provides a trading environment designed for use across different market conditions.

What are the main costs to consider before opening an account?

Before you start trading, it is important to understand the overall cost structure. Depending on the account and product, this may include spreads, commissions where applicable, overnight financing and other account-related charges. Looking at the full picture makes it easier to compare brokers fairly and choose the setup that suits you best.

How easy is it to fund your account and withdraw your money?

Deposits and withdrawals should be straightforward and easy to understand from the start. Clients can review available payment methods, any verification requirements, and the relevant terms in advance, so they know what to expect before making a transaction.

Why do clients consider Admirals when choosing a broker?

Choosing a broker is about more than a single feature or promotional message. Clients often compare factors such as trust, pricing, platform access, market range and the level of support available. Admirals may be relevant for those looking for a balanced trading experience built around clarity, usability and confidence in the overall offering.

What do you get beyond the trading platform itself?

For many clients, value goes beyond placing orders. Market insights, educational resources, platform features and responsive support can all contribute to a more informed and structured trading experience. Admirals aims to offer more than access to markets by providing an environment that supports informed decision-making.

Ready to trade with a broker that takes it as seriously as you do?

Join traders who’ve already made the switch. No demo pressure. No hidden fees. Just infrastructure that holds up when the market doesn’t.

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CFDs and real stocks in one place
Daily market insights
Advanced tools on MT4/MT5
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