Admirals is built for traders who`ve outgrown excuses.
Access 6,000+ instruments across global markets on MT4 and MT5. Trade CFDs on forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, and commodities, with a choice of account types, including Zero accounts with spreads from 0.0 pips.*
*Spreads are floating and may vary by instrument, account type and market conditions.
Arnaldo Franchim, Nov 9, 2025
Oleksii Labov, Dec 12, 2025
Astra Planeti, Feb 11, 2026
We built for the ones who know what they’re doing.
Still trading with a broker that plays against you. No confidence that funds are truly protected. No certainty that withdrawals will actually clear.
Your funds are segregated and protected. Transparent processes and reliable withdrawals. Built for long-term trust and stability.
Paying wide spreads on GER40 and SP500. Unable to trade below a full lot. No differentiation — just another retail account.
Tight spreads on major indices. Trade from 0.01 lots with flexible sizing. No unnecessary commissions. Built for active traders.
Vanilla MT5 with no tick charts, no one-click risk management, no real automation. Extra charges for the tools that actually matter.
Enhanced tools for both MT4 and MT5. Tick charts, mini-terminal, and advanced add-ons.
Two apps, two logins, two sets of fees. CFDs on one platform, long-term stocks on another. No single place to manage it all.
Access CFDs, stocks, and ETFs in one place. Easily manage and move funds across accounts. Support both active trading and long-term investing.
Secure and Regulated. Cutting corners is not our strategy.
Identity verification is part of the process
We’ll need to verify your identity. It helps keep your account — and the platform — secure.
Leverage is limited — and that’s intentional
Regulations set clear limits on retail leverage. They’re designed to protect you.
Profits aren’t guaranteed
Markets are unpredictable. We provide the tools — outcomes depend on your decisions and discipline.
You stay in control
We don’t offer signals or managed trading. Every decision is yours.
CFDs involve real risk
They’re complex instruments and can lead to losses. Make sure you understand how they work before trading.
Trading takes time and discipline
There are no shortcuts. We’re built for traders who take a long-term, thoughtful approach.
Advanced trading platforms. All included.
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Admirals Platform
Mobile App
Mobile app
What traders get with Admirals.
Know your spread before you trade.
The numbers traders actually care about.Open live account
Tools serious traders actually use. No sign-up required to explore.
Trading calculator
Estimate profit or loss, calculate required margin, compare results across opening and closing rates, and get pip value details — before you commit to a position.
Forex calendar
Track economic announcements, central bank decisions, and high-impact events across global markets. Filter by country, impact level, and timeframe.
Support that actually helps.
When something needs attention, clients want support that is clear, responsive, and relevant to the situation. At Admirals, support is built to help clients navigate account and platform-related questions with multilingual assistance and experienced specialists focused on providing practical help when it matters most.
A broker for traders who take the long view.
Superior execution and reliability.
Your trades will be filled without any dealer intervention.
Orders executed without re-quotes, across changing market conditions. Built to support traders who value reliable execution and a smoother trading experience.
One of the best infrastructure uptime records in the industry. Because when the market moves, your platform needs to be up.
Why experienced traders choose Admirals.
For over 25 years, Admirals has focused on building reliable trading infrastructure for experienced market participants. A regulated European broker built for long-term trading.
Market intelligence for your next trade.
How to Trade Freeport-McMoRan After Q2 Earnings Beat
Common questions. Straight answers.
Trading with a regulated broker means your account is opened within an established regulatory framework, with defined standards for how the business operates and how clients are treated. In practice, that gives you greater visibility over key terms, a more structured client experience, and clearer information about areas such as funds handling, trading conditions and support
When volatility increases, traders need a platform that feels dependable and easy to use. That includes stable platform performance, clear pricing and the ability to place and manage orders efficiently. Admirals provides a trading environment designed for use across different market conditions.
Before you start trading, it is important to understand the overall cost structure. Depending on the account and product, this may include spreads, commissions where applicable, overnight financing and other account-related charges. Looking at the full picture makes it easier to compare brokers fairly and choose the setup that suits you best.
Deposits and withdrawals should be straightforward and easy to understand from the start. Clients can review available payment methods, any verification requirements, and the relevant terms in advance, so they know what to expect before making a transaction.
Choosing a broker is about more than a single feature or promotional message. Clients often compare factors such as trust, pricing, platform access, market range and the level of support available. Admirals may be relevant for those looking for a balanced trading experience built around clarity, usability and confidence in the overall offering.
For many clients, value goes beyond placing orders. Market insights, educational resources, platform features and responsive support can all contribute to a more informed and structured trading experience. Admirals aims to offer more than access to markets by providing an environment that supports informed decision-making.
Ready to trade with a broker that takes it as seriously as you do?
Join traders who’ve already made the switch. No demo pressure. No hidden fees. Just infrastructure that holds up when the market doesn’t.