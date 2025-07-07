How to Trade FedEx After Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance

Founded in 1971, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global leader in logistics, transportation, and e-commerce solutions. Best known for its overnight shipping service and the iconic purple-and-orange logo, FedEx operates one of the world’s largest air and ground delivery networks.

Learn more about FedEx's fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock. This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: FedEx Corp. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: FDX Date of Idea: 7 July 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $240.00 Target Level: $320.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing. Trading is not suitable for everyone. Trading is highly speculative and carries a significant risk of loss. While it offers potential opportunities, it also involves high volatility, and leveraged trading can amplify both gains and losses. Retail investors should fully understand these risks before trading.

FedEx Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance Summary

FedEx Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share $6.07 $5.96 Beat ✅ Revenue $22.20 billion $21.84 billion Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Achieved $2.2 billion in savings under the DRIVE program, with another $1 billion targeted in FY 2026

Operating margin improved to 9.1% through efficiency and structural optimisation

Progress made for plans to spin off FedEx Freight in June 2026 to concentrate on its core FedEx Express

Returned $4.3 billion in buybacks and dividends to shareholders

For the first time in over 13 years no full-year (FY 2026) guidance provided causing stock to drop on earnings release despite earnings and revenue beat

The company is heavily exposed to the impact of global trade tariffs

Source: FedEx Quarterly Results

FedEx 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 21 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for FedEx over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 17

Hold Ratings: 3

Sell Ratings: 1

Average Price Target: $268.38

High Price Target: $320.00

Low Price Target: $200.00

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List Macroscope, FedEx. 7 July 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading Strategy Example: FedEx

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the FedEx share price could be as follows:

Entry: Last weekly close at around $240.00 to allow for volatility Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $320.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 FedEx Shares: $2,400 (10 * $240.00) If Target Reached: $800 potential profit ($320.00 - $240.00 * 10) Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets go up and down. The stock price may even go much further down as it is still 25% down from its record high from May 2021, and currently down for the year so far. The fact that FedEx decided not to provide full-year guidance, for the first time in over 13 years, has caused some concern. The stock is exposed to global trade volatility and tariffs.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. FedEx. Monthly. Date: January 2004 to July 2025, captured on 7 July 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the FedEx Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of FedEx will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors.

