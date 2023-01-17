Trading Delta Airlines Post Q4 Earnings

January 17, 2023 19:13

Airline stocks tumbled during the coronavirus pandemic and have only now just recovered. While shares in Delta Airlines collapsed more than 70% during this period, the stock is now up 116% from the lows of 2020.

Delta’s most recent fourth-quarterly earnings report beat analyst expectations but also provided some forecasted warnings. Learn how to trade Delta Airlines stock below.

Stock: Delta Airlines Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: DAL Date of Idea: 17 Jan 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $40.00 Target Level: $50.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Delta Airlines Q4 Earnings Report

Delta Airlines’ fourth-quarter earnings report beat analyst expectations on both profit and revenue. Here’s a rundown on some of the key numbers:

Earnings per share $1.48 vs $1.33 expected

Revenue $12.29 billion vs $12.23 billion expected

Forecasted sales to increase from 14% to 17% in the next quarter

Full-year 2023 earnings estimate of $5 to $6 per share

Higher labour costs are forecasted in the first quarter, lowering profit

In the final three months of 2022, Delta Airlines reported $13.44 billion in total sales which is 17% higher than what it bought in during the same quarter three years ago (before the pandemic). Operating costs rose 19%, largely due to a $2.8 billion fuel bill which was 42% higher from 2019.

While the headline numbers of the earnings report are positive, the airline mentioned that there are some risks ahead. This includes a forecasted rise in labour costs that is likely to eat into company profits.

There is also an upcoming pilots union review that is currently reviewing a contract proposal that includes salary raises of 30% over four years. The airline has also started to crack down on crowding at its luxury airport loungers to keep up the increase in revenue from its premium offering.

Delta Airlines Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Delta Airlines stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 10 buy, 1 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Delta Airlines stock forecast is $81.00 with the lowest price target at $39.00.

The average price target for a Delta Airlines stock forecast is $50.82.

Source: TipRanks, 17 Jan 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Delta Airlines Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Delta Airlines share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $40.00 to allow for current market volatility.

Target the average analyst price target around $50.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Delta Airlines shares: If target is reached = $100.00 potential profit ($50.00 - $40.00 *10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how volatile airline stocks can be.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

