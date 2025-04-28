How to Trade Alphabet After Q1 2025 Performance

April 28, 2025 11:44

Alphabet Inc, is the parent company of Google, YouTube and other companies such as Waymo and Nest. Founded in 1998, Google went public in 2004 and then restructured into Alphabet in 2015. Learn more about Alphabet's first-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: Alphabet, Inc. (Google, Class A) Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: GOOG Date of Idea: 28 April 2025 Time Line: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $167.00 Target Level: $226.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing. Trading is not suitable for everyone. Trading is highly speculative and carries a significant risk of loss. While it offers potential opportunities, it also involves high volatility, and leveraged trading can amplify both gains and losses. Retail investors should fully understand these risks before trading.

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Alphabet Q1 2025 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the first-quarter 2025 earnings report from Alphabet:

Earnings per share: $2.81 vs $2.01 expected

Revenue: $90.23 billion vs $89.12 billion expected

YouTube advertising revenue: $8.93 billion vs $8.97 billion

Google Cloud revenue: $12.26 billion vs $12.27 billion

Alphabet beat analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue headline figures. Overall, revenue was up 12% year over year, which was higher than analyst estimates of 10%. Even though YouTube advertising revenue was lower than estimates, the group’s overall advertising revenue was 8.5% higher than the prior year, showing signs of growth. The company’s ‘Search and other’ division reported revenue of $50.7 billion, which was up 9.8% from the prior year.

However, the company’s management team did highlight that they are not immune to the global macroeconomic environment and Trump’s trade tariffs. Currently, there is a trade exemption which allows shipments under $800 to enter the United States duty-free. This is a key part of business for online Chinese e-commerce retailers like Temu and Shein.

This exemption will close on 2 May 2025, likely resulting in lower advertising revenue from them, according to Philipp Schindler, Google’s business chief. This is why the management team stated that the closure of this loophole will cause some headwinds to its Ad business this year, especially from APAC (Asia-Pacific) retailers.

The uncertainty around the impact of US trade tariffs has caused some analysts to have a more cautious outlook and move to a hold rating on the stock as highlighted below.

Alphabet Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 39 analysts polled by TipRanks for an Alphabet stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 29 buy, 10 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Alphabet stock forecast is $226.00 with the lowest price target at $160.00.

The average price target for a Alphabet stock forecast is $198.59.

Source: TipRanks, 28 April 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

An Example Trading Idea for the Alphabet Stock Price

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions.

An example trading idea for the Alphabet share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above its post-earnings high at $167.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $226.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 12 months

If you buy 10 Alphabet shares: If target is reached = $590.00 potential profit [($226.00 - $167.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down. In fact, the stock price may even go much further down, especially due to the uncertainty around the impact of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and the potential of retaliatory tariffs from China.

It is important to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

With the Admiral Markets Invest.MT5 account, you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in Alphabet stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.

However, there is a minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of $1 overall.

How to Buy Alphabet Stock in 4 Steps

With Admiral Markets, you can buy shares in US companies like Alphabet with a commission from $0.02 per share and a minimum commission of $1.

Open an account with Admiral Markets to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Alphabet. Monthly. Date: January 2013 to April 2025, captured on 28 April 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Alphabet Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Alphabet will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets' investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”). Before making any investment decisions, please pay close attention to the following:

1. This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3. With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4. The Analysis is prepared by an analyst (hereinafter “Author”). The Author, Jitanchandra Solanki, is an employee of Admiral Markets. This content is a marketing communication and does not constitute independent financial research.

5. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6. Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease, and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.