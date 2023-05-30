How to Trade Zoom Shares After Q1 Performance

May 30, 2023 10:17

Zoom Video Communications stock surged nearly 900% from its IPO price of around $65.00 on 15 April 2019 to a record high of $588.84 in October 2020. Since then, the stock has tumbled to a record low this year of $60.48 so far.

Some analysts are turning bullish while some are remaining cautious. Learn more about the latest first-quarter earnings report from Zoom and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Zoom Video Communications Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: ZM Date of Idea: 30 May 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $72.00 Target Level: $82.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Zoom Q1 2024 Performance Breakdown

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal first-quarter earnings report from Zoom:

Revenue was up 3% to $1.1 billion beating analyst forecasts of $1.08 billion

Earnings per share of $1.16 vs $0.99 cents expected

Enterprise customers up 9% from the prior year to 215,900

Forecasting fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion in line with Wall Street expectations

Increased full-year guidance to revenue of between $4.465 billion to $4.485 billion

Zoom reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. Investors tend to like the overall user base growing as that means more revenue as highlighted in the figures. However, the earnings presentation only showed growth in its American market, with the rest of the world showing a drop in revenue from the same time last year.

The management team are hoping that new collaborations and product launches can help to drive up revenue in all the countries it operates in. Much focus is now turning to the expansion of ZoomIQ and its partnership with Anthropic as part of Zoom’s core AI strategy.

The plan is to build customer-centric AI products starting with Anthropic’s AI model integration with the Zoom Contact Center. While AI is a hot topic right now, it may not yet lead to an increase in revenue for Zoom but it could help with retention in keeping the billings of current clients who are looking for more efficiencies.

Of course, one of the major issues facing investors is that the stock is trading around record lows and around its IPO (initial public offering) price from 2019. With many businesses moving colleagues back to the office it remains to be seen whether Zoom can exponentially increase its user base and revenue, or just maintain its current performance.

Zoom Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Zoom stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 5 buy, 19 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Zoom stock forecast is $100.00 with the lowest price target at $65.00.

The average price target for a Zoom stock forecast is $82.47.

Source: TipRanks, 30 May 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Zoom Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Zoom share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $72.00.

Target just below the average analyst price target at $82.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Zoom shares: If target is reached = $100.00 potential profit ($82.00 - $72.00 * 10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and the share price will unlikely move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how Zoom shares are trading around record lows and below its IPO price level.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Zoom Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Zoom. Monthly. Date: 14 Apr 2019 to 30 May 2023, captured on 30 May 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Zoom Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

