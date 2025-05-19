How to Trade Walmart After Fiscal Q1 2026 Performance

May 19, 2025 18:47

Established in 1962, Walmart has grown to operate over 10,000 stores and employs more than 2.2 million people across 19 countries. Recognised as one of the largest retailers globally, it is a key indicator of economic trends and consumer spending behaviour. Learn more about Walmart's fiscal first-quarter 2026 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: Walmart Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: WMT Date of Idea: 19 May 2025 Time Line: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $99.40 Target Level: $120.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView

Walmart Fiscal Q1 2026 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings report from Walmart:

Earnings per share: 61 cents vs 58 cents expected

Revenue: $165.61 billion vs $165.84 billion expected

Net income: $4.49 billion, compared with $5.10 billion in the prior year

Full-year fiscal forecast: 3% to 4%

US and global e-commerce businesses post first profitable quarter

Walmart beat analyst expectations on earnings per share but missed estimates on revenue. However, revenue did rise 2.5% from the same time in the prior year. This was the first quarterly revenue miss since February 2020.

E-commerce sales rose 21% in the US and 22% globally. The growth was largely attributed to higher margins in online advertising and its third-party marketplace. The retailer declined to offer guidance for earnings per share in the next quarter due to the changes in US tariff policy.

A major concern for Walmart and other retailers is the uncertainty regarding future trade tariffs. Roughly one-third of what Walmart sells in the US comes from other countries like China, Vietnam, India and Mexico. The retailer has already started to reduce the size of some purchases that it believes may sell less due to price increases from higher tariffs.

In the earnings call, it reiterated that price hikes from tariffs could start later this month. Some analysts have moved to a hold rating on the stock as highlighted below.

Walmart Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 31 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Walmart over the past 3 months, there are currently 29 buy, 2 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Walmart stock forecast is $120.00 with the lowest price target at $91.00.

The average price target for a Walmart stock forecast is $109.27.

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List, Walmart. 19 May 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

An Example Trading Idea for the Walmart Stock Price

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions.

An example trading idea for the Walmart share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above its post-earnings high at $99.40 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $120.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 12 months

If you buy 10 Walmart shares: If target is reached = $206.00 potential profit [($120.00 - $99.40) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down. In fact, the stock price may even go much further down, especially due to some of the headwinds Walmart faces from trade tariff uncertainty.

It is important to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

With the Admiral Markets Invest.MT5 account, you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in Walmart stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.

However, there is a minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of $1 overall.

How to Buy Walmart Stock in 4 Steps

With Admiral Markets, you can buy shares in US companies like Walmart with a commission from $0.02 per share and a minimum commission of $1.

Open an account with Admiral Markets to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Walmart. Monthly. Date: January 2013 to May 2025, captured on 19 May 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Walmart Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Walmart will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

