How to Trade Visa's 27% Surge on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Boom

January 04, 2022 18:12

The digital global payment sector is set to increase exponentially in 2022 as more companies offer online payment solutions. One of the hottest trends in this sector is the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) boom which has already seen rapid growth in the US, Japan, China and India.

This has led Visa to expand its Visa Instalments Solution package globally in-store and through e-commerce channels to more and more of its customers such as Klarna, Global Payments, ANZ, HSBC and others.

Even though the stock has dropped more than 24% from its record high due to its payment war with Amazon, analysts are still overwhelmingly bullish on the global digital payment sector.

This is also why the recent drop in Visa stock could be interesting to long-term investors. Learn more about it further below.

Stock: Visa Inc Exchange: NYSE Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: V Date of Idea: 5 January 2022 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $222.00 Target Level: $271.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 7% Risk: High

Why Trade Visa Stock Price ?

According to Visa’s latest annual report, it is forecasted to turn $17 trillion in consumer spending via cash and checks into cards and digital format. That’s already a huge untapped revenue stream for the company.

Let’s take a look at a few more of the reasons why some analysts’ Visa stock forecast is for new record highs this year.

Reason 1: Visa is helping to fuel BNPL growth globally

Visa have a good track record of innovation ever since it pioneered credit, debit and prepaid cards many years ago. This is why the global head of payment and platform products for Visa, Mary Kay Bowman, is offering BNPL fintech solutions to its customers through its Visa Installments Solution.

The company has announced a global brand deal with Klarna to expand and scale its offering in several markets around the world. Visa is already working with CIBC, Commerce Bank, Equinox Payments, Versapay and many others in North America to rollout BNPL solutions, as well as HSBC, ANZ and GHL Systems Malaysia in the Asia regions.

As the BNPL solution is still relatively new, there is a lot of potential untapped growth yet to come over the next year which Visa seems well-positioned to capitalise on.

Reason 2: Visa partners with Facebook and crypto platforms

Last year, Visa announced a partnership with Meta (previously Facebook) on delivering WhatsApp payments in Brazil. With more than 120 million users there is potential for significant growth in this field that could be rolled out in other countries.

Visa has partnered with more than 60 crypto platforms to support spending in digital currency. It is currently piloting a solution with crypto.com to offer settlements in stablecoins such as USD Coin. This is on top of the crypto.com Visa card program.

The company has also partnered with BlockFi to launch a Bitcoin rewards credit card and crypto lender Cred to send interest payments.

Visa seems well-positioned to capitalise on cryptocurrency growth too.

Reason 3: The recent drop in Visa’s stock price could be overdone

Last year, Amazon announced plans to ban payments using Visa credit cards in the UK from 19 January, citing high transaction fees. Visa has responded with surprise as the fees are regulated in the UK.

The spat between Amazon and Visa was one of the reasons behind the recent 24% drop in Visa’s stock price. However, with the move potentially costing Amazon UK £1.4 billion, there is potential for it to be resolved.

The stock has already bounced 15% higher from the end of the recent drop as investors look towards the future.

What are the Analysts’ Visa Stock Forecasts?

According to analysts polled by the Wall Street Journal for a long-term forecast on Visa stock price, there are currently a higher amount of buy ratings than there are sell or hold ratings, albeit zero strong buy ratings.

The number of buy ratings has held steady over the past several months and actually increased in the last month of 2021.

Source: MarketBeat, 4 January 2022

An Example Trading Idea for Visa Stock Price

An example trading idea for Visa stock price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $222.00

Target the median analyst price target of $271.44.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 7% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Visa shares: If target is reached = $494.40 potential profit ($222.00 - $271.14 *10 shares).



It’s important to remember that the share price is unlikely to go up in a straight line and it may even go much further down before it rises. Therefore, be sure to exercise good risk management which is one of the most important aspects of trading successfully. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved.

How to Buy Visa Stock Price in 4 Steps

Do You See the Visa Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Visa's share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

