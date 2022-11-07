Trading Starbucks After Q4 Earnings Report

November 07, 2022 11:36

Shares in Starbucks have risen around 34% from the lows of the year so far. However, the stock is still down 27% from its record high of $126.32 recorded in July 2021.

The world’s largest coffee chain just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The results were much better than expected helping the stock to rise but there are some global economic concerns to consider.

Learn how to trade Starbucks shares below.

Stock: Starbucks Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: SBUX Date of Idea: 7 Nov 2022 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $93.00 Target Level: $136.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Takeaways From Starbucks’ Fourth-Quarter Earnings Report

Starbucks reported a much better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. While earnings fell 19% from the same time last year they exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Sales from the United States were up 11% while international sales also rose 7%.

This was helped by daily store traffic increasing to around 95% of the level before the pandemic. It was a different story in China as sales were down 16% due to regional lockdowns. Though, this was better than the 44% decline in the prior quarter.

The earnings report also stated that the group sees worldwide sales growing by 7% to 9% in 2023 with an improved earnings forecast growth of 15% to 20% over the next three years.

However, one major issue to take into consideration is the fact dozens of cities in China have gone back into lockdown as they enforce a Zero COVID policy. This is likely to weigh even further on the company’s China sales over the next quarter.

There is also the looming threat of recession in the US and Europe due to a mix of higher interest rates and inflation but an upbeat holiday season may help to balance things out in the next quarter.

Starbucks Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Starbucks stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 13 buy, 10 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Starbucks stock forecast is $136.00 with the lowest price target at $88.00.

The average price target for a Starbucks stock forecast is $100.35.

Source: TipRanks, 7 Nov 2022

An Example Trading Idea for the Starbucks Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Starbucks share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock at $93.00 to allow for current market volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target at $136.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Starbucks shares: If target is reached = $430.00 potential profit ($136.00 - $93.00 * 10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering that Starbucks is still down around 20% this year so far.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Starbucks Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5 Web. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

