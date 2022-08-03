How to Trade Shell After Record Profits in Q2

August 03, 2022 11:05

Earnings season is well underway, and oil and gas companies have undoubtedly been stealing much of the limelight so far.

This should come as little surprise, as high energy prices continue to translate into record profits for many oil and gas majors in the second quarter. Last week, it was Shell’s turn to announce Q2 earnings, and they didn’t disappoint shareholders.

Learn how, and why, to trade Shell stock below.

Stock: Shell Plc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: SHEL.UK Date of Idea: 2 August 2022 Time Line: 6 - 12 months Entry Level: 2,200p Target Level: 2,726p Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Therefore, you should never invest more than you can afford. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build up your knowledge before investing.

Why Buy Shares in Shell?

It is no secret that energy prices are high right now.

Concerns around the global supply of oil and gas, which was already struggling to keep up with demand at the beginning of the year, have been made worse by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This has resulted in oil and gas trading at their highest levels for a long time.

These rising prices have contributed a lot to the high levels of inflation we are currently seeing throughout the world. They have also resulted in large profits for oil and gas companies, such as Shell.

Last week, Shell released their second quarter results, in which they reported record breaking profit, which more than doubled year on year. Their previous quarterly record had only been set three months previously, in Q1 this year.

Whilst Shell decided to hold its dividend steady in Q2, it did announce a new $6 billion share buyback programme, which follows $8.5 billion worth of buybacks concluded in the first half of the year.

Share buybacks are popular amongst investors as, like dividend payments, they are a means of returning excess cash to shareholders – often, in a more tax-efficient way.

By creating demand, companies are applying upward pressure to their share price, whilst simultaneously reducing the number of shares in circulation, which further reinforces the upward pressure on price.

There are many things which are uncertain about the current economic outlook, however, as long as oil and gas prices remain elevated, we can expect producers such as Shell to continue to achieve strong results.

Nevertheless, the prospect of an economic downturn in the near future cannot be ruled out, particularly after the US reported its second consecutive quarter of negative growth last week.

The prices of commodities such as oil and gas traditionally have a strong positive correlation with economic growth. Meaning that when the economy contracts, oil and gas demand usually suffers. Therefore, anyone considering buying Shell stock will need to weigh this risk carefully against the potential benefits.

Shell Stock Forecast - What Do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Shell stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 14 buy, 1 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for Shell’s stock forecast is 3,200p and the lowest price target 2,025p.

The average price forecast for Shell’s stock is 2,726.86p which represents more than 26% upside from levels at the time of writing.

Source: TipRanks – 2 August 2022

An Example Trading Idea for Shell Stock

An example trading idea for the Shell share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above 2,200p to allow for current market volatility.

Target just below the average analyst price target at 2,726p.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Timeline = 6 – 12 months

If you buy 100 Shell shares:

o If target is reached = £526 potential profit (2,726p – 2,200p *100 shares).

It’s important to remember that the share price is unlikely to go up in a straight line and it may even go much further down before it rises, if it rises at all. This is especially true at the moment considering the level of uncertainty and volatility in global stock markets.

Therefore, be sure to exercise good risk management, which is one of the most important aspects of successful trading. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and what the risks involved are.

Another factor to consider is the commission, which can eat into your profits. With the Admirals Invest.MT5 account, you can buy Shell stock with a commission of 0.1% per share, and a minimum commission of 1p.

How to Buy Shell Shares in 4 Steps

With Admirals, you can buy shares in over 4,300 companies, including Shell, at competitive terms. In order to buy Shell stock, follow these 4 steps:

Open an Invest.MT5 account with Admirals to access the Trader’s Room.

Click ‘Invest’ next to one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform.

Search for your stock at the bottom of the Market Watch window and drag the symbol onto the chart.

Use the one-click trading feature, or right-click and open a trading ticket to input your trade size, stop loss and take profit level.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader WebTrader – Shell Plc Daily Chart – New Order. Date Captured: 2 August 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Do You See the Shell Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Shell’s share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks using CFDs.

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices. Learn more about CFDs in our ‘How to Trade CFDs’ article.

