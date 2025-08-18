How to Trade Cisco Systems After Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a global leader in networking and communications technology. The company designs and sells a wide range of products and services covering networking hardware, software, and cybersecurity solutions. Cisco offers businesses, governments, and individuals scalable infrastructure, while also expanding its presence in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence–driven networking.

Stock: Cisco Systems Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: CSCO Date of Idea: 18 August 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $72.10 Target Level: $87.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Cisco Systems Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share $0.99 $0.97 Beat ✅ Revenue $14.70 billion $14.62 billion Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Revenue of $14.7 billion, up 8% year-over-year

Earnings per share up 31% year-over-year

Year-over-year networking revenue up 12% and security up 9%

Operating cash flow around $4.2 billion

$2.9 billion returned in dividends and $1.3 billion in share buybacks

Q4 AI infrastructure orders exceeded $800 million. Full year total now over $2 billion, doubling Cisco's $1 billion goal

Security and observability divisions underperformed versus expectations

Growth fell to 7% in last quarter, down from 20% previously suggesting a slowdown

Possible margin pressures due to trade tariffs and uncertainty

Cisco Systems 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 19 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Cisco Systems over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 10

Hold Ratings: 9

Sell Ratings: 0

Average Price Target: $75.93

High Price Target: $87.00

Low Price Target: $67.00

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List Macroscope, Cisco Systems. 18 August 2025.

Trading Strategy Example: Cisco Systems

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the Cisco Systems share price could be as follows:

Entry: Break above post-earnings high at $72.10 Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $87.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 Cisco Systems Shares: $721 (10 * $72.10) If Target Reached: $149 potential profit ($87.00 - $72.10 * 10) If Target Not Reached: Let's say a trader decided to close the trade below their entry price, at the lowest analyst price target of $67.00. This would result in a $51 loss ($72.10 - $67.00 * 10) Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets are volatile, and Cisco’s stock price will fluctuate and may even trend lower. While the company delivered solid Q4 2025 results, several headwinds remain. These include slowing growth in new product orders, underperformance in areas such as security and observability, and persistent softness in US federal sector demand. Cisco also faces potential margin pressures from higher trade tariffs, while broader macroeconomic uncertainty could weigh on future earnings.

How to Buy Cisco Systems Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Cisco Systems. Monthly. Date: January 2015 to August 2025, captured on 18 August 2025.

