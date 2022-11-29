Trading NVIDIA Stock After Q3 Earnings

November 29, 2022 10:46

Nvidia reported third-quarter earnings for the period ending October which showed better-than-expected sales but lower-than-expected earnings per share.

Since reaching a record high of $346.47 in November 2021, the share price crumbled around 68% lower by October 2022. At the time of writing, Nvidia shares are up 45% from the lows of October.

Learn more about Nvidia’s latest earnings report, what the analysts are forecasting and what the latest hedge fund activity on the stock has been.

Stock: NVIDIA Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: NVD Date of Idea: 29 Nov 2022 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $166.00 Target Level: $196.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Trading Nvidia Stock Pros and Cons

Nvidia’s latest third-quarter earnings report showed:

Revenue: $5.93 billion vs an expected $5.77 billion

Earnings per share: $0.58 vs an expected $0.69 per share

Gross margin down 53.6% due to an inventory charge related to lower demand for data centre chips in China

Gaming division sales of $1.57 billion which is down 51% year on year

Data centre sales of $3.83 billion which is up 31% year on year

Nvidia is considered to be an important indicator of the overall health of the tech industry as it provides chips to cloud providers and computer makers. Due to lower overall demand from consumers, chip companies have slashed their order forecasts and have warned investors that customers are overstocked with chips.

As such, Nvidia has slowed its pace of hiring to adapt to the changing climate. While Nvidia is known for its super-fast graphic processing units used in gaming, lower demand from China’s zero-Covid policy has seen them sell less to retailers due to them having more inventory than demand. Sales were down 51% year on year.

While there were some positives in the earnings report from higher sales of its data centre chips to US cloud-based and internet companies, Nvidia warned it would also be hit by the US ban on artificial intelligence chips being sold to Chinese companies.

Nvidia Hedge Fund Holdings

The latest 13F filing report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission of 462 hedge funds, shows that hedge funds increased their holdings in Nvidia shares by 9.5 million shares in the last full quarter.

The overall trend quarter-by-quarter has been mixed this year. The March filing showed hedge funds increased their positions in the stock before the June filing showed they decreased their position in the stock.

More notably, the September filing shows the biggest increase in hedge fund holdings for at least the past 8 quarters – likely due to the significant crash in its stock price.

Source: TipRanks, 29 Nov 2022

Nvidia Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Nvidia stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 21 buy, 7 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for an Nvidia stock forecast is $320.00 with the lowest price target at $133.00.

The average price target for an Nvidia stock forecast is $196.15.

Source: TipRanks, 29 Nov 2022

An Example Trading Idea for the Nvidia Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Nvidia share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $166.00 to allow for current market volatility.

Target just below the average analyst price target at $196.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Nvidia shares: If target is reached = $300.00 potential profit ($196.00 - $166.00 *10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering that Nvidia was down 68% on the year in October.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

Do You See the Nvidia Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Nvidia's share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

