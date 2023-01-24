Trading Morgan Stanley Post Q4 Earnings

January 24, 2023 18:00

Morgan Stanley was one of the last big investment banks to report fourth-quarter earnings. While most banks beat Wall Street’s expectations, the majority also posted a fall in investment banking fees.

However, some analysts have honed in on Morgan Stanley’s results due to record revenues in its wealth management division. Learn more about what analysts are forecasting for the stock, the latest hedge fund activity and how to trade it below.

Stock: Morgan Stanley Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: MS Date of Idea: 24 Jan 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $100.00 Target Level: $125.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings Report

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fourth-quarter earnings report from investment banking giant Morgan Stanley:

Net income down to $2.11 billion, or $1.26 per share topping analyst estimates of $1.19 per share.

Revenue was down to $12.75 billion from $14.52 billion the prior year but higher than analyst estimates of $12.64 billion.

Wealth management revenue of $6.63 billion up 6% from the prior year.

Trading revenue of $3.02 billion up from $2.39 billion from the prior year.

Investment banking revenue was $1.46 billion down 17% from the prior year.

Most banks reported a drop of around 50% in investment banking revenues in the last quarter due to the less merger and acquisition activity influenced by the aggressive interest rate hiking from the Federal Reserve and the uncertainty surrounding long-term borrowing costs.

However, Morgan Stanley beat its peers due to record revenues from its wealth management division and an increase in revenue from trading operations. Chief executive of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman highlighted that the results are impressive considering the difficult market environment.

Morgan Stanley is a bank that is considered by investors to be more of an investment banking play. It doesn’t have a large consumer division like Bank of America for example. This means, that the investment bank has relative stability in its fee-based businesses such as wealth management which gained an extra $310 billion in assets to manage last year.

Of course, the sentiment around banking stocks will depend on the pace of interest rate hikes this year from the Federal Reserve so some uncertainty still remains.

Morgan Stanley Hedge Fund Activity

The latest 13F filing report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission of 479 hedge funds, shows that hedge funds increased their holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6 million shares in the last quarter.

However, this could be simply down to being massively underweight in the investment banking sector as they have decreased their holdings every quarter since January 2021.

Source: TipRanks, 23 Jan 2023

Morgan Stanley Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Morgan Stanley stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 8 buy, 8 holds and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Morgan Stanley stock forecast is $125.00 with the lowest price target at $84.00.

The average price target for a Morgan Stanley stock forecast is $100.48.

Source: TipRanks, 23 Jan 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Morgan Stanley Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Morgan Stanley share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $100.00 to allow for current market volatility.

Target the highest analyst price target around $125.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Morgan Stanley shares: If the target is reached = $250.00 potential profit ($125.00 - $100.00 * 10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how volatile banking stocks can be.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Morgan Stanley Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5 Web. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

Do You See the Morgan Stanley Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Morgan Stanley's share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

