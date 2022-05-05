Trading Home Depot's 20% Surge Amid Hedge Fund Buying

May 05, 2022 09:20

Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, performed well over the pandemic as homeowners took the time to remodel and improve their homes.

However, while the stock price has closed negative for the first quarter of this year – in line with a global stock market sell-off – hedge fund buying has increased.

With a lack of new houses and a growing trend to home working, Home Depot could be a stock to watch. Read on to learn more.

Stock: Home Depot Inc Exchange: NYSE Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: HD Date of Idea: 5 May 2022 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $319.00 Target Level: $373.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Why Trade Home Depot Stock?

Home Depot (HD) was founded in 1978 and is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States with a market cap above $320 billion. The company supplies tools, appliances and construction services in the United States, Canada and Mexico from its more than 2,300 stores.

The stock has gathered a lot of attention from institutional investors. For example, Ensemble Capital recently featured Home Depot stock in its Q1 2022 investor letter stating the demand for remodelling and home improvements, as well as the shortage of homes to buy and the supply chain crisis, has led to a huge increase in the price of Home Depot products.

But, the company has managed to pass on these costs to consumers helping revenue to grow 37% over the past two years and the profit from each item they sell increased by 35%. Even investment banks such as Goldman Sachs have put Home Depot on its 50 stable stocks to buy list this year.

Source: TipRanks, 4 May 2022

According to the 13F filing reports of 203 hedge funds submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) supplied by TipRanks, hedge funds increased their holdings by 186.7k shares in the last quarter and have been buying consistently over the past four quarters.

Of course, one issue to bear in mind is the fact as hedge funds have already been buying for some time they may be reaching a peak.

Home Depot Stock Forecast - What do t he Analysts Say ?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Home Depot stock forecast in the last 3 months, there are currently 19 buy, 3 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Home Depot stock forecast is $455.00 with the lowest price target at $310.00.

The average price target for a Home Depot stock forecast is $373.18 which represents a more than 22% upside from current levels, at the time of writing.

Source: TipRanks, 4 May 2022

An Example Trading Idea for the Home Depot Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Home Depot stock forecast could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $319.00 to allow for current volatility amid Home Depot’s earnings report on 17 May 2022.

Target just below the average analyst price target at $373.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Home Depot shares: If target is reached = $540.00 potential profit ($373.00 - $319.00 *10 shares).



It’s wise to remember that the share price is unlikely to go up in a straight line and it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the recent sell-off in global stock markets.

Therefore, be sure to exercise good risk management which is one of the most important aspects of trading successfully. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved.

How to Buy Home Depot Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5 Web. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

Do You See the Home Depot Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

