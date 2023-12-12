Trading CrowdStrike Holdings After Fiscal Q3 2024 Performance

CrowdStrike Holdings is a cybersecurity stock that went public in 2019. It provides cyberattack response services and cloud security and has been involved in investigating the Democratic National Committee cyberattacks. With cyberattacks on the rise, cybersecurity stocks have attracted much attention.

Learn more about CrowdStrike Holdings' fiscal third-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: CRWD Date of Idea: 12 December 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $250.00 Target Level: $280.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

CrowdStrike Holdings Fiscal Q3 2024 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal third-quarter earnings report from CrowdStrike Holdings:

Earnings per share of 82 cents vs 40 cents same time last year and beating analyst estimates

Revenue up 35% in Q3 to $786 million, beating analyst estimates

Subscription sales up 34% to $733.5 million

Full-year earnings per share forecast of $2.95 to $2.96 revised up from $2.80 to $2.84

Full-year revenue forecast increased from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion

CrowdStrike's earnings beat analyst estimates on most metrics with rising earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter and an increase in full-year earnings and revenue forecasts. With CrowdStrike, Wall Street analysts like to view the annual recurring revenue (ARR) figures. This is a metric which shows the normalized annual revenue a company is expecting to receive from its customers and is common to analyse businesses with a subscription-based model.

During the third quarter, CrowdStrike's ARR rose 35% to $3.15 billion - the highest level of any cybersecurity stock. While CrowdStrike competes with Microsoft in providing 'endpoint' security tools to detect malware on laptops and other devices it is building its own threat-detection cybersecurity platform called XDR.

However, one challenge with cybersecurity stocks is that their reputations can be ruined very quickly. If a hack is successful on one of CrowdStrikes' clients, then other customers could jump ship and move to a new cybersecurity provider, causing a significant decline in its stock price. Therefore, portfolio risk management is essential in navigating this potential issue.

CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a CrowdStrike Holdings stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 35 buy, 2 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a CrowdStrike Holdings stock forecast is $280.00 with the lowest price target at $191.00.

The average price target for a CrowdStrike Holdings stock forecast is $237.83.

Source: TipRanks, 12 December 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Price

An example trading idea for the CrowdStrike Holdings share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock around $250.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $280.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 CrowdStrike Holdings shares: If target is reached = $300.00 potential profit [($280.00 - $250.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how volatile cybersecurity stocks can be.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy CrowdStrike Holdings Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. CrowdStrike Holdings. Monthly. Date: June 2019 to Dec 2023, captured on 12 Dec 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

