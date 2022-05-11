Trading BP's 14% Surge Post Earnings Report

May 11, 2022 11:50

So far this year, energy companies have managed to outperform broader stock market indices, largely due to the rise in oil prices and energy supply constraints.

This has also led to a bumper year for energy companies such as BP which reported its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade in the first three months of the year of $6.2 billion.

Stock: BP PLC Exchange: LSE Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: BP Date of Idea: 11 May 2022 Time Line: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: GBX 431 .00 Target Level: GBX 491 .00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Why Trade the BP Share Price?

The recent surge in energy prices has led to profitable earnings from most major oil companies. In BP’s latest earnings report the oil giant reported a profit of $6.2 billion due to “exceptional oil and gas trading.”

However, these profits have also prompted calls for a windfall tax to help UK households with the current cost of living crisis. A windfall tax is a charge on companies that have benefited from something they were not responsible for.

So far, the UK government have argued against such a tax but the Chancellor of the Exchequer has stated it will be a possibility if energy companies do not properly reinvest these profits. So far, the investors are taking this risk in their stride with BP shares up 20% this year (at the time of writing).

With energy prices forecasted to rise even further, investors have – so far – chosen to focus on energy companies rather than other stock market sectors. Even Warren Buffett bought a billion dollars worth of stock in US energy company Occidental Petroleum this year.

BP has also announced some investor incentives such as share buybacks, a plan to invest £18 billion in green and fossil fuel operations and increase its annual dividend 4% until 2025.

Analyst Forecasts for BP Shares

According to analysts polled by FT.com, there are currently 4 buy, 15 outperform, 6 hold, 1 underperform and 0 sell ratings on the stock.

Of the 21 analysts offering a 12 month price target for BP’s share price, the highest price target is 715.96, the lowest price target is 383.52 with a median price target of 491.36.

Source: FT.com, 10 May 2022

An Example Trading Idea for the BP Share Price

An example trading idea for the BP share price forecast could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above GBX 431.00 to allow for current market volatility.

Target the median analyst price target of GBX 491.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 12 months

A move to the median price target level would result in a near 14% potential gain. Some investors may choose to target the highest analyst price target level of GBX 715.00 which is around the all-time high price level and would result in a near 66% potential gain over a much longer period of time.



It’s wise to remember that the share price is unlikely to go up in a straight line and it may even go much further down before it rises. The energy market and oil stocks tend to be more volatile than other blue-chip stocks.

Therefore, be sure to exercise good risk management which is one of the most important aspects of trading successfully. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved.

How to Buy BP Shares in 4 Steps

