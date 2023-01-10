Trading Apple on Reality Pro VR Headset Launch

January 10, 2023 09:52

In 2022, Apple lost $846.34 billion in market cap due to the global stock market sell-off and issues in production from its main China factory due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, investors are now looking ahead at the year with attention turning to the highly anticipated launch of Apple’s ‘Reality Pro’ mixed reality headset.

Learn more about Apple’s new upcoming product below and how to trade the stock.

Stock: Apple Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: AAPL Date of Idea: 10 Jan 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $134.00 Target Level: $174.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Apple’s Anticipated ‘Reality Pro’ Headset

In a report by Bloomberg, Apple is finally set to launch its first mixed-reality headset after seven years of development. The headset is due to be launched before the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June and be available for purchase in the autumn.

The new headset is set to run on a new operating system called xrOS. While, Apple products already allow other companies and developers to use mixed, virtual and augmented reality devices such as glasses, the Reality Pro is set to compete with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta products.

However, one of the differences between Meta’s Quest virtual reality product is that Apple’s Reality Pro headset provides a mixed reality environment rather than a complete virtual reality environment.

Investors typically get very excited around new Apple products as the company has one of the largest ready-to-go databases of buyers. However, some investors may be concerned that so much focus has gone into the Reality Pro that only minor updates will be made this year on other Apple products such as its iPads, watches and MacBooks.

Another concern to take into consideration is the report from an Apple analyst regarding issues in software development and mechanical problems. These have delayed the shipment of the headset to late 2023.

It is also unclear how the growing number of Covid infections in China will impact Apple’s manufacturing output which has been one cause of the significant decline in its stock price at the end of last year.

Apple Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Apple stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 22 buy, 5 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Apple stock forecast is $210.00 with the lowest price target at $125.00.

The average price target for a Apple stock forecast is $174.71.

Source: TipRanks, 10 Jan 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Apple Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Apple share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $134.00 to allow for current market volatility.

Target the average analyst price target around $174.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Apple shares: If target is reached = $400.00 potential profit ($174.00 - $134.00 *10 shares).



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering that Apple ended down around 30% last year.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

