How to Trade Apple After Fiscal Q3 2025 Performance

August 04, 2025 17:57

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the world's largest consumer technology companies. It designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of products and services, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and services such as the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay. It is also expanding its footprint in areas like artificial intelligence, financial services, and augmented reality.

Learn more about Apple's fiscal second-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Apple Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: AAPL Date of Idea: 4 August 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $217.00 Target Level: $275.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Apple Fiscal Q3 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share $1.57 $1.43 Beat ✅ Revenue $94.04 billion $89.53 billion Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Overall revenue up 10%, Apple's largest quarterly revenue growth since December 2021 iPhone revenue: $44.58 billion vs $40.22 billion expected Mac revenue: $8.05 billion vs $7.26 billion expected iPad revenue: $6.58 billion vs $7.24 billion expected Services revenue: $27.42 billion vs $26.80 billion expected

4% rebound in China and double-digit gains in emerging markets and Europe

$800 million in tariff costs for the quarter, lower than the $900 million estimated by analysts

Around 1% of the 10% revenue growth has been attributed to customers buying more products to get ahead of potential tariffs

Apple expects a potential $1.1 billion tariff cost for the September quarter

7 companies acquired this year to help grow artificial intelligence, with more acquisitions expected with its $133 billion cash on hand

Device installations reached record highs across iPhone, Mac and Watch, supporting stronger product sales across its core categories

Upgraded Siri delayed to 2026

Some concerns regarding the lack of iPhone innovation compared to the release of folding phones from competitors

Apple 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 27 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Apple over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 14

Hold Ratings: 12

Sell Ratings: 1

Average Price Target: $232.33

High Price Target: $275.00

Low Price Target: $173.00

Trading Strategy Example: Apple

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the Apple share price could be as follows:

Entry: Break above post-earnings high at $217.00 Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $275.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 Apple Shares: $2,170 (10 * $217.00) If Target Reached: $580 potential profit ($275.00 - $217.00 * 10) If Target Not Reached: Let's say a trader decided to close the trade below their entry at the lowest analyst price target of $173.00. This would result in a $440 loss ($217.00 - $173.00 * 10) Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets are volatile, and Apple's stock price will fluctuate and may even trend lower. There are significant headwinds for the stock, including: an increase in tariff-related costs, a lack of iPhone innovation, delays to upgraded Siri, and a lack of significant acquisitions to boost artificial intelligence products. There are also concerns regarding potential litigation over Apple's default search deal with Google, which could cost up to $12.5 billion.

How to Buy Apple Stock in 4 Steps

Open an account with Admiral Markets to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Do You See the Apple Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Apple will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

