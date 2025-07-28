How to Trade Alphabet After Fiscal Q2 2025 Performance

July 28, 2025 08:15

Founded in 2015, after a restructuring of Google, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a global leader in technology and innovation. The company provides a wide range of products and services, such as internet search and video streaming (Google, YouTube), advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence solutions.

Learn more about Alphabet's fiscal second-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock. This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: Alphabet Inc. (Class A) Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: GOOG Date of Idea: 28 July 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $199.00 Target Level: $250.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Alphabet Fiscal Q2 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share $2.31 $2.18 Beat ✅ Revenue $96.43 billion $93.98 billion Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Revenue of $96.43 billion, up 14% year-over-year

Earnings per share of $2.31, up 22% year-over-year

Google Cloud revenue increased by 32%, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure and services

Google Services, which includes Google Search, YouTube ads and subscriptions, up 12% to $82.5 billion

10% increase in AI Overviews queries after the launch of AI Mode, which now has 2 billion monthly users globally

Plans to increase capital expenditure for 2025 to $85 billion to support AI and cloud infrastructure has caused some concern about the long-term return on investment and impact on profitability

Ongoing antitrust challenges the US and Europe. Currently, a federal judge in the US is expected to rule on whether Alphabet should divest its Chrome browser which could cause significant impact on the company's search revenue and stock price

Source: Alphabet Quarterly Results

Alphabet 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 37 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Alphabet over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 28

Hold Ratings: 9

Sell Ratings: 0

Average Price Target: $215.11

High Price Target: $250.00

Low Price Target: $160.00

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List Macroscope, Alphabet. 28 July 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading Strategy Example: Alphabet

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the Alphabet share price could be as follows:

Entry: Break above post-earnings high at $199.00 Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $250.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 Alphabet Shares: $1,990 (10 * $199.00) If Target Reached: $510 potential profit ($250.00 - $199.00 * 10) If Target Not Reached: Let's say a trader decided to close the trade at a price below their entry level at $150.00. This would result in a $490 loss ($199.00 - $150.00 * 10) Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets are volatile, and Alphabet's stock price may continue to fluctuate and go lower. There are headwinds regarding Alphabet's capital expenditures, especially with the company's increased investments in AI infrastructure, which could affect profitability in the short term. Additionally, regulatory challenges, such as potential antitrust actions and the possibility of a forced divestiture of Chrome, add to investor uncertainty. The stock is still down around 7% from its record high in February 2025.

How to Buy Alphabet Stock in 4 Steps

Open an account with Admiral Markets to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Alphabet. Monthly. Date: January 2016 to July 2025, captured on 28 July 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Alphabet Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Alphabet will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

