How to Trade Gold’s Inflation Boost to Record Highs

October 29, 2021 11:55

If you’ve been tuning into any financial news, you will have noticed a huge increase in the term ‘inflation.’ Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says it is the biggest threat to the economy right now.

Large investors typically buy gold to protect their portfolios during this period of time. The precious metal is widely seen as a hedge against inflation over the long term.

It’s no surprise then that gold is already up around 8% from the lows of the year so far and 45% up over the last three years. But, many analysts believe it will not stop here and record highs could be on the cards very soon.

Here’s how to try and capitalise on this potential move.

Market: Gold Symbol: GOLD or XAUUSD Account Option: Trade.MT5 Account Date of Idea: 29 October 2021 Time Line: 6 - 12 months Entry Level: $1,835 Target Level: $2,070 Stop Loss Level: $1,670 Position Size: Max 2% Risk: High

* The Trade.MT5 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of commodities like gold using CFDs. This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

Source: Admirals Gold Contract Specification

Why Invest in Gold?

There are several reasons why gold could be an interesting market to focus on over the next six to twelve months.

Reason 1: An Inflation Hedge

According to research from the World Gold Council, gold is a proven long-term hedge against inflation but only over the long term. As the global economy recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic there are now pockets of very high inflation around the world.

For example, the year on year inflation rate in the US for last month was 5.4%. The target rate of inflation from the Federal Reserve is 2%. If investors turn to gold once more it could lead to higher prices in the long term until central banks get inflation back in line with their targets.

Reason 2: Year-End Seasonal Strength

On a seasonal basis over the past 20 years, gold has tended to perform well towards the end of the year and especially into the New Year. Investors may consider positioning themselves earlier on which is why it’s a market to watch.

Reason 3: Gold is Currently Testing Major Support

From a technical analysis perspective gold is currently sitting at a major Fibonacci support level. The last impulse cycle higher started in August 2018 around $1,156 and ended in August 2020 around $2,069.

Currently, the gold price has retraced 38.2% of this move higher. This number is considered to be of importance in the Fibonacci trading sequence. Interestingly, it’s where the recent selling has stopped and could be a level technical traders may consider building from.

Reason 4: Central Banks are Buying More

According to data from the World Gold Council, central banks bought 333.2 tons of gold in the first half of the year. That is 39% higher than the five year average for the same period of time.

In particular, oil-rich nations have cashed in on the huge rise in oil prices by buying gold and topping up their reserves. A rebound in the global economy could see more emerging market countries also top up their gold reserves.

In fact, HSBC estimates that buying is likely to increase year on year over the next three years which could lead to higher gold prices in the long-term.

An Example Trading Idea for Gold

An example trading idea for Gold could be as follows:

Buy the metal on a break above technical resistance at $1,835. Target the record high at $2,070 as a minimum. Place a protective stop loss at $1,670. Keep your risk small at a maximum of 2% of your total account. Time Line = 6 – 12 months If you buy 0.1 lots of Gold (a contract size of 10 oz) then: If target is reached = $2,350.00 profit. If stop loss reached = $1,650.00 loss.

Risk management is one of the most important aspects of trading successfully. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade.

The example figures above have been calculated using the Admirals Trading Calculator which enables you to view what your profit or loss could be based on and any commissions you need to pay on the numbers you input – a great tool for traders!

Do You See Gold Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author. If you believe there is a higher chance the gold price will lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals’ investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.