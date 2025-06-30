How to Trade Nike After Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance

June 30, 2025 09:57

Founded in 1964, Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is a global distributor of athletic footwear, equipment and apparel. It is known for its iconic branding and Nike tick logo, and sponsors many of the world's top athletes and sports teams. This year, the stock has been trading at lows not seen since 2017.

Learn more about Nike's fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock. This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: Nike Inc. (class B) Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: NKE Date of Idea: 30 June 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $74.40 Target Level: $120.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Nike Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share 14 cents 13 cents Beat ✅ Revenue $11.10 billion $10.72 billion Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Full year revenue of $46.3 billion, down 10% compared to the prior year

Fourth-quarter revenue of $11.10 billion, down 12% compared to prior year

Net income down 86% to $211 million but beat analyst estimates

Estimated $1 billion impact from new US tariffs during full-year 2026

President & CEO Elliott Hill 'Win Now' actions include 'sports offense' - building complete product portfolios, creating stories to inspire and connect with consumers

Excess inventory flat at $7.5 billion year-on-year but being actively reduced

Plans to reposition Nike Direct to full-price model, reducing reliance on promotions and improving relations with partners like Amazon and Dick's

Nike 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 29 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Nike over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 16

Hold Ratings: 13

Sell Ratings: 0

Average Price Target: $77.58

High Price Target: $120.00

Low Price Target: $56.00

Trading Strategy Example: Nike

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the Nike share price could be as follows:

Entry: Break back above the post-earnings rise at $74.40 to allow for volatility Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $120.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 Nike Shares: $744 (10 * $74.40) If Target Reached: $456 potential profit ($120.00 - $74.40 * 10) Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets go up and down. The stock price may even go much further down as there are significant headwinds. The estimated $1 billion hit from US trade tariffs on China could be much higher if trade tensions grow again, and consumer sentiment has been declining in the US. The stock is also down around 60% from its record high in November 2021.

How to Buy Nike Stock in 4 Steps

Open an account with Admiral Markets to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Nike. Monthly. Date: January 2018 to June 2025, captured on 30 June 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Nike Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Nike will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

