January 25, 2021 14:00

Philips shares rise nearly 3% on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange to 46.84 euros, close to its all-time highs, after the technology company announced a net profit of 1,187 million euros for 2020, 1.7% more than in the previous year. Sales of the Dutch multinational grew by 0.3% up to 19,535 million euros, due in large part to the medical technology sector, providing hospital ventilators or diagnostic imaging.

Despite this, the company is of the opinion that uncertainty is to continue due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and estimates low, single-digit sales growth. Their ​​diagnosis and medical technology sector will continue to carry its weight.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Philips CFD daily chart (USD). Data range: from October 16, 2018 to January 25, 2021. Prepared on January 25, 2021 at 12:30 CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Philips shares are up so far in 2021 by just over 7%. In the graph above, corresponding to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Philips shares, we can see how from the lows it registered in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the company started a very consistent uptrend until which at the beginning of the new year, on January 4, 2021, reached record highs of $ 56.35.

In 2019, it rose just over 40%; in 2018, it fell 1.93%; in 2017, it rose 8.76%; in 2016, it climbed 23.09%.

With an Admiral Markets Trade.MT5 account, you can trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Philips and over 3,000 stocks! CFDs allow traders to try to profit from both bull and bear markets, as well as profit from the use of leverage. Click on the following banner to open an account today:

INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Carolina Caro, SEO implementer (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.