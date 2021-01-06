Wall Street Reacts to Anticipated Democrat Victory

January 06, 2021 13:00

US Democratic Senate candidate, Raphael Warnock, has been projected to win the first of two closely contested Senate races in Georgia.

Joe Biden’s control of the Senate, and with it the ability to govern with less opposition, for the next two years still depends on the result of the second race. However, the financial markets appear to be anticipating a Democratic majority.

The Democrats already hold a thin majority in the House of Representatives and if they were to do so in the Senate as well, a larger financial stimulus would be expected along with possible increases in tax and corporate regulation.

This expectation has been reflected in the markets, with NASDAQ100 CFDs down around 2% at the time of writing and 10-year US Treasury bond yields above 1% for the first time since March.

Depicted: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 - NQ100 H1 Chart. Date Range: 24 December 2020 - 6 January 2021. Date Captured: 6 January 2021. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

Depicted: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 - NQ100 Weekly Chart. Date Range: 18 May 2015 - 6 January 2021. Date Captured: 6 January 2021. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

Trade With Admiral Markets

With a Trade.MT5 account from Admiral Markets, you can trade Contracts For Difference (CFDs) on the largest stock indices in the world, including the NQ100, SP500, FTSE100 and many more! Traders who choose Admiral Markets also benefit from use of the world’s number 1 multi-asset trading platform, MetaTrader 5, absolutely free. Click the banner below to open your account today!

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

1.This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2.Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3.With a view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4.The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.

5.Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6.Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7.Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.