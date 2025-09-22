How to Trade Zscaler After Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance

September 22, 2025 15:58

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) operates a leading cloud-based cybersecurity platform focused on Zero Trust network access and secure web gateways. The company's current focus is to drive revenue through large-scale enterprise adoption and upselling advanced security modules across its platform.

Learn more about Zscaler's fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock. This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: Zscaler Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: ZSUS Date of Idea: 22 September 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $295.00 Target Level: $385.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing. Trading is not suitable for everyone. Trading is highly speculative and carries a significant risk of loss. While it offers potential opportunities, it also involves high volatility, and leveraged trading can amplify both gains and losses. Retail investors should fully understand these risks before trading.

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Zscaler Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share $1.58 $1.45 Beat ✅ Revenue $607 million $593 million Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Revenue +32% Year-over-Year (YoY); operating margin 18.6% (up from 14.2% a year ago). Earnings per share rose to $1.58 (+41% YoY).

Guidance raised: Full Year 2026 revenue now $2.55B–$2.60B; Q1 FY26 revenue guide ~$635M.

$150M in share buybacks (0.8M shares). Free cash flow of $142M.

480 customers now generating over $1M annual recurring revenue (+25% YoY).

Zscaler Digital Experience and AI-driven threat protection gaining traction; management expects AI modules to contribute materially in FY26.

Management highlighted ongoing investments in global data centres and research and development to support hyperscale growth.

Risks remain around intense competition from CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft, global macro IT-spending uncertainty, and foreign exchange risks.

Source: Zscaler Quarterly Results

Zscaler 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 36 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Zscaler over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 30

Hold Ratings: 6

Sell Ratings: 0

Average Price Target: $327.49

High Price Target: $385.00

Low Price Target: $215.00

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List Macroscope, Zscaler. 22 September 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading Strategy Example: Zscaler

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the Zscaler share price could be as follows:

Entry: Break above post-earnings high at $295.00 Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $385.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 Zscaler Shares: $2,950 (10 * $295.00) If Target Reached: $900 potential profit [($385.00 - $295.00) * 10] If Target Not Reached: Let's say a trader decided to close the trade below their entry price, at the lowest analyst price target of $215.00. This would result in a $800 loss [($215.00 - $295.00) * 10] Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets are volatile, and Zscaler’s stock price will fluctuate. Despite its strong fundamentals and raised guidance, issues remain regarding its competitiveness and the uncertainty around global macro IT-spending trends. The stock price is currently about 8% below its record high from July 2025 and may even trend lower.

How to Buy Zscaler Stock in 4 Steps

Open an account with Admiral Markets by filling out an application form and passing an appropriateness test to access your dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Zscaler. Monthly. Date: March 2018 to September 2025, captured on 22 September 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Zscaler Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Zscaler will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: