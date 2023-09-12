Trading Tesla on AI Supercomputer 'Dojo' Development

September 12, 2023 13:38

Tesla is a notoriously volatile stock as investors debate whether it is a tech company or an auto company. However, analysts are now looking at Musk's billion-dollar investment in its new AI supercomputer Dojo and what that could do for Tesla.

Learn more about this and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Tesla Motors Inc Symbol: TSLA Date: 12 September 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $275.00 Target Level: $400.00 Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Tesla's New AI Supercomputer Dojo

Analysts and investors alike are digesting Morgan Stanley's analyst, Adam Jonas, recent upgrade of Tesla's stock price from equal weight to overweight and from a $250 to $400 price target. This is one of the largest upgrades in recent times and - if correct - would value Tesla at $1.39 trillion.

The reasoning has to do with Tesla's new AI supercomputer called Dojo. Jonas believes that the aggressive technology that allowed Amazon to thrive can do the same for Tesla in the autonomous driving industry and boost Tesla's worth by $600 billion.

Tesla is planning to spend more than $1 billion on Dojo through the rest of the year which aims to process visual data to provide computer vision training for its cars. However, Jonas believes that the application of a vision-based AI model could also be used in healthcare, security and other sectors.

However, an important note to consider is that much of Jonas' rationale for Tesla's growth is down to Tesla having the ability to license out this technology, rather than actual growth in those purchasing a Tesla model. These types of very high valuations are reminiscent of technology stocks rather than auto stocks.

Earlier this year, Tesla cut the price of some of its electric vehicles to boost demand. In fact, the planned factory shutdowns over the summer and with both production and deliveries forecasted to be lower, analysts at Deutsche Bank noted some of the risks surrounding Tesla right now.

As some investors view Tesla as a technology stock, the company's valuations can sometimes be very outlandish, and these stocks tend to trade with a much higher degree of volatility than blue-chip stocks, so caution is required.

The mixed opinions surrounding Tesla are reflected in the equal number of analysts with buy and hold ratings on the stock, with a few sell ratings on the stock, and the significant difference between the highest and lowest price rating of the stock, as shown below.

Tesla Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Tesla stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 12 buy, 12 hold and 5 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Tesla stock forecast is $400.00 with the lowest price target at $120.00.

The average price target for a Tesla stock forecast is $272.50.

Source: TipRanks, 12 September 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Tesla Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Tesla share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $275.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $400.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Tesla shares: If target is reached = $1,250.00 potential profit [($400.00 - $275.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how mixed analysts' views are on the stock.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Tesla Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Tesla. Monthly. Date: Jan 2017 to Sep 2023, captured on 12 Sep 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Tesla Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

