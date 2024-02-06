How to Trade McDonald's After Q4 2023 Performance

Due to the popularity of McDonald's and the key real estate locations it holds, the fast-food chain's performance is often seen as a barometer of economic health. Learn more about McDonald's fiscal fourth-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: McDonald's Corp Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: MCD Date of Idea: 6 February 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $292.00 Target Level: $323.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

McDonald's Q4 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fourth-quarter earnings report from McDonald's:

Earnings per share of $2.95 vs $2.82 expected

Revenue of $6.41 billion vs $6.45 billion expected

Net income of $2.04 billion up from $1.9 billion a year earlier

Net sales up 8% to $6.41 billion

Same-store sales grew 3.4%, lower than the 4.7% expected

On the face of it, McDonald's beat analyst expectations on most metrics including earnings per share and revenue. However, the fast-food chain also reported same-store sales figures lower than analysts were expecting - the first quarterly miss in nearly four years.

The lower sales came from its international business division and the conflict in the Middle East. Western companies such as Starbucks, Coca-Cola and McDonald's have seen boycotts and protests, affecting overall sales.

Global sales in the fourth quarter were up 4%, far lower than the 8.8% in the prior quarter and below its yearly average. Much of the growth has been attributed to higher inflation with the strongest sales in the U.S., followed by the UK and Germany.

There are some clear challenges for McDonald's with the ongoing conflicts around the world. While it plans to open more than 2,100 new locations this year, it will take some time to influence the bottom line. It is one reason that more analysts are shifting to hold ratings on the stock as highlighted below.

McDonald's Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a McDonald's stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 21 buy, 9 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a McDonald's stock forecast is $357.00 with the lowest price target at $300.00.

The average price target for a McDonald's stock forecast is $323.57.

Source: TipRanks, 6 February 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the McDonald's Stock Price

An example trading idea for the McDonald's share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $292.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $323.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 McDonald's shares: If target is reached = $310.00 potential profit [($323.00 - $292.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the uncertain geopolitical climate around the world.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy McDonald's Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. McDonald's. Monthly. Date: Jan 2017 to Feb 2024, captured on 6 Feb 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the McDonald's Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

