How to Trade Intuit After Q4 Performance

August 28, 2023 14:28

Intuit is an American software company that specialises in financial software such as TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and others which are used by more than 100 million people.

Learn more about Intuit's fiscal fourth-quarter performance, the management team's forward guidance for the year and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Intuit Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: INTU Date of Idea: 28 August 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $522.00 Target Level: $615.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Intuit Fiscal Q4 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report from Intuit:

Q4 earnings per share of $1.65 vs. $1.44 expected

Revenue of $2.71 billion vs. $2.41 billion same time last year

12% year-on-year increase in revenue

FY 2024 earnings projection $16.17 to $16.47 vs. $15.96 expected

FY 2024 revenue projection $15.890 billion to $16.105 billion vs. $15.97 billion expected

Intuit beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share over its last fiscal fourth quarter. This is now the fourth quarter in a row in which Intuit has surpassed Wall Street's expectations on earnings per share.

According to CEO Sasan Goodarze, the company's plans to become the "global AI-driven expert platform" ended its last fiscal year with strong momentum. Now the question is whether or not that growth can continue.

The full-year guidance for 2024 beat analyst expectations but investors will want to see stable trends in each of Intuits' products. There was an 11% year-on-year decline in the revenue from its Credit Karma division due to macroeconomic factors in various sectors.

As Intuit provides a range of accounting and tax software products to businesses, the health of the economy can influence its results and, therefore, its share price. Researching the economic environment is also important as a slowdown in the economy will affect business activity which could lead to cutting back on business-related products that Intuit provides.

Intuit Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for an Intuit stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 21 buy, 3 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for an Intuit stock forecast is $615.00 with the lowest price target at $495.00.

The average price target for an Intuit stock forecast is $557.71.

Source: TipRanks, 28 August 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Intuit Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Intuit share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $522.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $615.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Intuit shares:

If target is reached = $930.00 potential profit [($615.00 - $522.00) * 10 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how sensitive financial software stocks can be to the business cycle.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

With the Admirals Invest.MT5 account you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in Intuit stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.

There is a low minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of just $1 overall!

How to Buy Intuit Stock in 4 Steps

With Admirals, you can buy shares in companies like Intuit with a low commission of just $0.02 per share and a low minimum commission of just $1 on US stocks.

Open an account with Admirals to access the dashboard. Click on Trade on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top right to view the live price chart. Click Create New Order from the bottom of the screen to open the trading ticket.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Intuit. Monthly. Date: Oct 2015 to Aug 2023, captured on 28 Aug 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Intuit Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

