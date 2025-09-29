How to Trade Costco After Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance

September 29, 2025 18:05

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) operates one of the world's largest membership-based warehouse retail chains. The company's current focus is to drive revenue through new warehouse openings, strengthening its private-label brand Kirkland Signature and increasing digital sales.

Learn more about Costco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock. This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: Costco Wholesale Inc. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: COST Date of Idea: 29 September 2025 Timeline: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $956.00 Target Level: $1,218.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Costco Fiscal Q4 2025 Performance Summary

Performance Metric Actual Result Expected Result Beat or Miss? Earnings per Share $5.05 $4.80 Beat ✅ Revenue $79.3 billion $77.5 billion Beat ✅

Key Takeaways

Revenue +9% Year-over-Year (YoY); operating margin 3.7% (up from 3.4% a year ago). Earnings per share rose to $5.05 (+12% YoY).

Guidance raised: Full Year 2026 revenue now projected at $345 billion-$350 billion

$1.2 billion in share repurchases, around ~2.3 million shares.

Free cash flow of $4.6 billion.

Membership renewal rates hit a record 93.4% in the US and Canada. Total number of paid households up 7% YoY to 76 million.

Online sales grew +14% YoY, driven by fresh foods, same-day delivery, and expanded third-party marketplace offerings.

Management highlighted ongoing investments in new warehouse openings (28 expected in 2025), supply-chain automation, and sustainability initiatives to reduce long-term operating costs.

Risks remain around consumer spending in response to rising inflation, wage and freight cost pressures, and foreign exchange impacts given Costco’s growing international presence.

Source: Costco Quarterly Results

Costco 12-Month Analyst Stock Price Forecast

According to 24 Wall Street analysts, polled by TipRanks, offering a 12-month stock price forecast for Costco over the past 3 months:

Buy Ratings: 14

Hold Ratings: 10

Sell Ratings: 0

Average Price Target: $1,078.74

High Price Target: $1,218.00

Low Price Target: $907.00

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List Macroscope, Costco. 29 September 2025.

Trading Strategy Example: Costco

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions. An example trading idea for the Costco share price could be as follows:

Entry: Break above post-earnings high at $956.00 Target: Just below the highest analyst price target at $1,218.00 Risk: Small, maximum 5% of the account Timeline: 1-12 months TRADE EXAMPLE Buy 10 Costco Shares: $9,560 (10 * $956.00) If Target Reached: $2,620 potential profit [($1,218.00 - $956.00) * 10] If Target Not Reached: Let's say a trader decided to close the trade below their entry price, at the lowest analyst price target of $907.00. This would result in a $490 loss [($907.00 - $956.00) * 10] Invest.MT5 Account Commission: 10 shares * $0.02 per share for US stocks = $0.20 (Triggers Minimum Transaction Fee of $1.00)

Remember that markets are volatile, and Costco’s stock price will fluctuate. Despite its strong earnings and raised guidance, issues remain regarding inflation, competition from other big-box retailers, and the uncertainty of global consumer trends. The stock price is currently about 15% below its record high from February 2025 and may even trend lower.

How to Buy Costco Stock in 4 Steps

Open an account with Admiral Markets by completing the onboarding process. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Costco. Monthly. Date: January 2005 to September 2025, captured on 29 September 2025.

Do You See the Costco Stock Price Moving Differently?

