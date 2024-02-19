How to Trade Coinbase After Q4 2023 Performance

February 19, 2024 12:30

Since the approval of the first spot bitcoin ETF, investors have been closely tracking its impact on cryptocurrency stocks such as Coinbase. Learn more about Coinbase's fourth-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Coinbase Global Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: COIN Date of Idea: 19 February 202 4 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $197.00 Target Level: $250.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Coinbase Q4 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fourth-quarter earnings report from Coinbase:

Earnings per share of $1.04 vs $0.02 expected

Revenue of $953.8 million vs $826.1 million expected

Net income of $273 million for fourth-quarter

Revenue up 50% from same time prior year

Consumer trading revenue up 78% quarter of quarter to $493 million

Coinbase is the largest venue in the United States for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. In its last quarterly report, it reported a profit for the first time in two years. It beat analyst expectations on most metrics including earnings per share and revenue.

Its 78% increase in consumer trading revenue was largely attributed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The ETF enables investors to receive the performance of bitcoin as a share that is traded on a regulated exchange.

As the ETF holds spot bitcoin there has been a flurry of activity in the digital token. This renewed interest in cryptocurrencies helped to lift transaction revenue. Coinbase also provides custodial services to eight of the ten current spot bitcoin ETFs, helping to lift its revenue.

The news around spot bitcoin ETFs helped lift Coinbase's share price nearly 150% higher from the lows of November 2023. However, the stock is still down more than 50% from its all-time high price of $429.54, recorded on the day of its initial public offering (IPO) on 15 April 2021.

Much of the news may have already been priced into the stock. The future growth of Coinbase's share price will depend on a revival of the cryptocurrency market which has stagnated for years and may continue for years to come.

The uncertainty and volatility around any crypto-related stock is why the average price target for Coinbase's shares varies widely and why there is almost an even number of analysts with a buy, hold, and sell rating on the stock, as seen below.

Coinbase Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Coinbase stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 8 buy, 8 hold and 6 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Coinbase stock forecast is $250.00 with the lowest price target at $60.00.

The average price target for a Coinbase stock forecast is $163.80.

Source: TipRanks, 19 February 2024

An Example Trading Idea for the Coinbase Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Coinbase share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $197.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $250.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Coinbase shares: If target is reached = $530.00 potential profit [($250.00 - $197.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering that most of the news is already priced in, the rest of the crypto market continues to stagnate, and the underlying sector is very volatile.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Coinbase Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Coinbase. Monthly. Date: April 2021 to Feb 2024, captured on 19 Feb 2024. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

