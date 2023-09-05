How to Trade Baidu on Ernie Chatbot & AI Apps Launch

September 05, 2023 13:43

Baidu's new ChatGPT-like Ernie chatbot received public approval and has ranked first in popularity on Apple's app store in China. The green light from Beijing has shown a relaxed stance on artificial intelligence and has allowed Baidu to launch a slew of AI applications.

Stock: Baidu Inc ADR Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: BIDU Date of Idea: 5 September 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $155.00 Target Level: $222.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Baidu's New Ernie Chatbot & AI Applications

Since Baidu's Ernie chatbot was approved for public use, it has launched a range of 10 new AI applications. The Ernie chatbot was originally launched on 16 March but only to its developers and a 1.5 million member waitlist. Since then, China's top leaders have stated the need to develop domestic artificial intelligence technology and approved the chatbot for public use.

On 15 August, China's regulation for AI services took effect. In the latest earnings call, Baidu CEO Robin Li stated that the new rules are more "pro-innovation than regulation." Since then, there has been a rush from Chinese companies to develop and release generative AI products.

So far, more than 6 million users have used Baidu's AI-powered tools that are inside its Google Drive-like cloud product highlighting a strong user base for its AI products. Some of the generative AI products Baidu has released can assist with managing traffic, logistics in coal mining, financial research, and word processing.

While the concept of AI is a growing trend it is hard to quantify how much monetary impact it will have. Since Baidu announced its chatbot and apps, so too have other Chinese companies such as Alibaba highlighting how competitive the space is.

Also, another concern is that while the Chinese government is adopting a more pro-AI stance now, this could easily change in the future as - in the past - they have been quick to change regulations. This is why Chinese shares listed in the US tend to have a higher level of volatility than domestic blue chip stocks.

Baidu Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Baidu stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 12 buy, 2 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Baidu stock forecast is $222.00 with the lowest price target at $140.00.

The average price target for a Baidu stock forecast is $185.07.

Source: TipRanks, 5 September 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Baidu Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Baidu share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above last month's high at $155.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $222.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Baidu shares: If target is reached = $670.00 potential profit [($222.00 - $155.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how volatile Chinese shares can be.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Baidu Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Baidu. Monthly. Date: Jan 2014 to Sep 2023, captured on 5 Sep 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

