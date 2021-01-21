January 21, 2021 14:30

Morgan Stanley recorded a profit of 10,996 million dollars for 2020, a historical result which of an increase of 22% over 2019. The bank has managed to close its best year in history, right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its annual net turnover amounted to 48,198 million dollars, 16% more than the previous year.

The area of ​​activity which contributed most its results exceeding forecasts was stock trading, especially in the fourth quarter, increasing turnover by 39% to 7,004 million dollars.

The reception of these results by investors has been very moderate since, despite initially rising by 2%, it closed the session last night on Wall Street with a fall of 0.20%. In today's pre-opening it rose 0.60% and is close to $ 75.

Investors are likely to have taken advantage of the news to reap a profit as the bank's shares have appreciated just over 9% since the start of 2021. In 2020, the share price rose 34.06%.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Morgan Stanley CFD daily chart. Data range: from July 25, 2016 to January 21, 2021. Prepared on January 21, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

