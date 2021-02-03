During yesterday's trading day, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced its Q4 2020 results, showing excellent revenue performance hugely exceeding the expectations of market analysts.
Alphabet posted earnings per share of $22.3 and revenue of $56.9 billion, compared to $15.68 per share and $52.89 billion as expected by the analyst consensus. Net profit increased by 17.25% to $40.3 billion, despite the fact that for the moment it seems that Google Cloud still does has not taken off against its competitors, Amazon and Microsoft.
These results have been very well received by investors, with an increase of 7.40% in the pre-opening, which helps it to exceed $2000 per share, thus reaching new all-time highs.
Technically speaking, the uptrend in Alphabet has been very clear in recent months after the sharp declines at the beginning of the pandemic led to all-time highs. Currently, the price is far from its main support levels, which shows strength, although little by little its stochastic indicator is approaching overbought levels, so we will have to be very aware of how the price behaves in the next sessions.
At the moment, the upward trend does not seem to be in any risk, although some type of correction in the medium term can never be ruled out. As long as it maintains its main support level in the coinciding zone between the red band and its trend line, the feeling will be bullish.
Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Alphabet daily chart. Data range: from October 14, 2019 to February 3, 2021. Prepared on February 3, 2021 at 12:25 CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Price evolution in the last 5 years:
- 2020: 30.85%
- 2019: 28.18%
- 2018: -0.80%
- 2017: 32.93%
- 2016: 1.86%
With the Admiral Markets Trade.MT5 account, you can trade Contracts for Differences (CFDs) of Alphabet and more than 3000 stocks! CFDs allow traders to try to profit from the bull and bear markets, as well as the use of leverage. Click on the following banner to open an account today:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Roberto Rojas (analyst), (hereinafter “Author”) based on their personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.