November 17, 2020 16:30

The difficulties that the automotive sector is going through due to the Covid-19 pandemic seem to have had little effect on the Ferrari brand, which can boast of having presented three new models in this turbulent year. The last of them was presented a few days ago: the SF90 Spider, the first plug-in hybrid convertible with a retractable hardtop.

With a power of 1,000 hp at 7,500 rpm, it combines a 780 hp gasoline engine with three other electric motors and state-of-the-art software.

The luxury car brand announced the new model in a virtual presentation on November 12, although it will not arrive in Europe until the second half of 2021.

Ferrari continues to innovate as its shares appear unstoppable on the stock market. Its shares, which have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since October 2015, under the RACE ticker, have almost doubled in value, in just two years, to exceed $207.

So far, in 2020, they have appreciated more than 25%. Not bad, considering that one of its main competitors, Porsche, has fallen 14% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since January. Will Ferrari continue this steady upward trend or accelerate down the stretch of the year with its powerful new Spider?

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Weekly CFD #RACE chart. Data range: from October 18, 2015, to November 17, 2020. Prepared on November 17, 2020, at 12 noon CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Did you know that with Admiral Markets UK Ltd you can speculate on the direction of Ferrari's share price using Contracts for Difference (CFDs)? These products allow you to potentially benefit from bull and bear markets. Start practising with a free trading demo account today! And if you feel ready to trade live, just click on the following banner to open a real trading account:





INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

1. This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research.

2. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not.

3. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Carolina Caro, SEO implementer (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates.

5. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis.

6. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.