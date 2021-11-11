Disney Results Highlight the Challenges Which Remain
Disney shares slipped almost 5% in after-hours trading last night following results which fell short of expectations in several key areas, including total revenue and earnings per share (EPS). However, Disney+ and the Parks, Experiences and Products division will take most of the headlines.
The Disney streaming service - Disney+, which thrived whilst other revenue sources floundered during the pandemic – reported a significant slowdown in subscription growth during the quarter. But this slowdown should come as little surprise. At the beginning of the week, the news that Disney was offering new and certain returning subscribers in the US and other countries a month of Disney+ for just $1.99 (usually $7.99 in the US), revealed their concern about a lack of growth in this part of the business.
The reopening of economies around the world means that Disney+ now finds itself not only facing competition from other streaming services, but also from in-person entertainment sources.
Elsewhere, Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division provided a welcome boost in revenue, coming in above analysts’ expectations at $5.45 billion for the quarter, an increase of almost 100% year-on-year (YOY).
However, operating income from this division fell short of forecasts at $640 million, which Disney blamed on increased costs largely due to the implementation of Covid-19 safety measures. Despite operating income not meeting analysts’ expectations, it is worth noting that in the same quarter last year, Disney reported a loss of $945 million.
These results highlight some of the key problems still facing Disney due to the pandemic and the resultant uncertainty could see Disney’s share price fall further in the coming sessions.
However, looking forward, Disney will be confident that new streaming content scheduled for release in 2022 will help boost subscriptions. Furthermore, the reopening of US borders to European tourists is likely to provide a boost to theme park and resort revenue for the current quarter.
Five year evolution of the Disney share price:
- 2020 = +25.51%
- 2019 = +31.97%
- 2018 = +1.39%
- 2017 = +3.80%
- 2016 = -1.94%
With the Trade.MT5 account from Admirals, you can trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Disney and over 3,000 other shares from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world! CFDs allow traders to attempt to profit from both rising and falling prices, whilst also benefiting from the use of leverage. Click the banner below in order to open an account today:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.