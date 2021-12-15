Beyond Meat Jumps as McDonald’s Eyes McPlant Expansion

December 15, 2021 07:30

In 2020, plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat announced a joint venture with McDonald’s, in which they would collaborate on the production of a new offering for consumers.

Testing began on the “McPlant” burger in eight McDonald’s locations in the US this November and, following successful results, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery has reported that the fast-food giant is ready to make the McPlant available nationwide in early 2022.

As a result of this news, yesterday, the Beyond Meat share price jumped more than 9% during the session.

However, despite its positive performance on Tuesday, Beyond Meat shares remain down more than 40% year to date. This stock market decline is mainly due to a fall in demand for their products, as less Covid-19 restrictions mean more people are dining out than they were in 2020. Furthermore, the company has also been battling with supply chain issues, which have affected its ability to bring its products to market. Therefore, yesterday’s reports came as welcome news to investors.

McDonald’s has more than 13,600 restaurants across the United States; should the McPlant become available at all these locations, it is not just likely to provide a much-needed boost to Beyond Meat specifically, but also to the wider plant-based meat industry.

It is worth noting that the McPlant has already begun life well outside the US and is currently available in Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. If it continues to grow in popularity, Beyond Meat’s share price could be set for further rises.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – Beyond Meat Inc. Daily Chart. Date Range: 14 April 2021 – 14 December 2021. Date Captured: 15 December 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – Beyond Meat Inc. Daily Chart. Date Range: 9 May 2019 – 14 December 2021. Date Captured: 15 December 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Invest with Admirals

With an Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can buy shares in Beyond Meat, McDonald’s and over 4,300 other shares from 15 of the world’s largest stock exchanges! Invest.MT5 account holders also benefit from:

The ability to open an account with a minimum deposit of just €1

Free use of the world’s number one multi-asset trading platform, MetaTrader 5!

Exclusive access to our Premium Analytics portal, where you will find the latest market news and technical insight!

Click the banner below in order to register for an account today:

Invest in the world’s top instruments Thousands of stocks and ETFs at your fingertips START INVESTING

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: