AstraZeneca falls on the stock market after buying Alexion Pharma

December 14, 2020

AstraZeneca shares fell more than 5% on the London Stock Exchange at noon, although they have fallen 10%, after closing the largest purchase in its history, the acquisition of Alexion Pharma, specializing in rare diseases, for 39 billion dollars. The British pharmaceutical company also recorded losses in the pre-opening of the New York Stock Exchange where the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of AstraZeneca fell more than 4%.

As Alexion Pharma is also publicly traded, AstraZeneca will compensate the shareholders of the newly acquired company in cash and shares, paying $60 in cash for each Alexion share. Through this agreement, Alexion shareholders will control 15% after the takeover.

AstraZeneca has accumulated a revaluation of more than 8% on the New York Stock Exchange since the beginning of the year 2020, while on the London Stock Exchange, its price has barely changed during the same period.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. AstraZeneca ADR CFD Weekly Chart. Data range: from August 16, 2015, to December 14, 2020. Prepared on December 14, 2020, at 12 noon CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.



