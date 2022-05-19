What are Trading and Investing News Events?

Beginners in the financial markets often ask the question: what are trading and investing news events?

Financial news events are communicated quickly through the media and trigger a series of responses from traders and investors. The responses can be thought of as a chain reaction that often looks like this:

Event scheduled

Analyst consensus reached

Trader positions taken

Actual result

Positions taken or closed

Who announces these events and why are they so influential on market sentiment?

Benchmarking

Governments and certain well-known financial analysis companies like IHS Markit carry out research by surveying groups of actual market participants, for example, purchasing managers in factories, or construction companies in the housing sector.

The results of these surveys are then announced and distributed via government websites. The studies cover different sectors in the economy and are called benchmarks or indicators. Think of them as a historical record to put economic performances into context.

The figures are reported by the financial media and read by traders who use the benchmarks like thermometers to gauge the health of the economy and make trading decisions.

Some examples of economic benchmarks used in the currency markets include:

Purchasing Manager Index (PMI)

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Retail Sales

Inflation readings

Unemployment reports

Housing and construction sector reports

Balance of trade reports

Imports and exports

Central bank interest rate decisions

Stock market benchmarks

Stocks investors use stock market indices as benchmarks, along with listed company earnings reports.

Investors in the stock markets also keep a close eye on central bank decisions because they may affect the interest rate climate and whether investors might favour fixed-income bonds over stocks.

Where can I find trading news announcements?

Experienced Forex traders use specialised calendars to follow trading events. Admirals Forex Calendar lists the major trading news events. The event components are:

Survey release time and date

National currency affected

Level of impact

The event title and description

Consensus forecast

Previous result

Actual result

We’ve come to the end of our overview of trading and investing events. To learn more about fundamental analysis, join Admirals free webinars, including live trading sessions held every morning by expert trader Markus Gabel where you can watch trading and investing in news events analysed in real time.

