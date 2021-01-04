January 04, 2021 15:00

Tesla begins the new year as it ended the last: recording all-time highs. Its shares are up 3% for the pre-open of Wall Street, up to $705 a share after the company announced that it has reached its annual enrollment target in 2020, with an increase in sales of 35% over 2019. In total, Tesla nearly sold a half-million cars last year, with 499,550 total units.

In the last quarter alone, Tesla managed to sell 180,000 units, mostly comprised of its more accessible models, the Model 3 and Y.

On December 21, Tesla became the newest member of the S&P500 after registering a spectacular rise in 2020, with a revaluation of 500%. In 2019, its shares appreciated just over 25%, while in 2018 they rose just over 6%. In 2017 they registered an increase of more than 45% while in 2016 they fell by around 10%.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Daily Tesla CFD chart. Data range: from November 13, 2019 to January 4, 2021. Prepared on January 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

