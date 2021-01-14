January 14, 2021 16:30

The European stock markets started the trading day in the green, registering slight gains throughout the day while they await news from the United States, where this afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to appear, although no major changes in the existing stimulus policy are expected.

Greater interest surrounds the economic plan of president-elect Joe Biden, which will be detailed this afternoon and may include new fiscal aid to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 crisis which could exceed 1.5 trillion dollars. Likewise, news indicates that it will contain measures which will speed up the vaccination process. Wall Street futures are also posting moderate gains.

The slight increases in the main European indices are also driven by good data from Asia: exports in China grew more than expected in December, indicating strong global demand, while machinery orders from Japan were also positive.

Among the European indices, such as London’s FTSE100, registered the most gains by 1:00 p.m. CET (0.6%) despite the strict lockdown measured decreed by the Government in the face of an increase in Covid-19 infections, and signs that Primark (AB Foods), expects to post losses of one billion pounds (1,122 million euros) if the restrictions are maintained until February 27.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Daily chart FTSE 100. Data range: from November 25, 2019 to January 14, 2021. Prepared on January 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

In January, the British index has rebounded 5%. In 2020 it fell by just over 14%, in 2019 it rose by 12%; in 2018, -12.48%; in 2017, + 7.63%; 2016, +14.43%.

