January 05, 2021 14:30

The price of oil futures returns to register gains today after closing in the red in yesterday's session due to the indecision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners (OPEC +) regarding the maintenance of production cuts in February. Brent futures due in March registered a rise of 1.82% at 1:00 p.m. CET slightly above 52 dollars, the same rise that the WTI, the US benchmark, registered at the same time, trading at above 48 dollars.

The market is awaiting the decision of OPEC and its partners, which yesterday did not reach an agreement regarding the maintenance of production cuts in February. The organization fears that new restrictions to deal with Covid-19 infections will further slow down the recovery in demand. Saudi Arabia would be in favor of maintaining the cuts, while Russia would like to increase production. This afternoon a new meeting is scheduled to continue the negotiations.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Brent Futures Daily Chart. Data range: from November 5, 2019 to January 5, 2021. Prepared on January 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

OPEC and its oil-producing partners agreed at their last meeting, in December, to slightly ease production cuts but with monthly reviews in the event of unforeseen events that may affect demand, so as not to flood the market and there with excess supply.

In 2020, the price of oil fell by just over 20%. The year 2019 ended with a rise of 22%, in 2018 it fell slightly more than 20%, and in 2017 and 2016 it added 17% and 52%, respectively.

Do you know that with Admiral Markets you can speculate on the price movement of commodities like Oil, whether they go up or down? This is possible thanks to Contracts for Difference (CFD). Click on the following banner if you want to open a real trading account and start trading:

INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Carolina Caro, SEO implementer (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.