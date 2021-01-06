Investment manager shorts GBP on post-Brexit deal! What’s next?

January 06, 2021 12:30

Allianz Global Investors has initiated short positions in the British pound against the euro, following other asset managers who are turning pessimistic on the prospects of the UK economy.

The currency has been the worst performer among the G10 so far this year. Economic headwinds remain given the threat of the resurging and mutating coronavirus. After the Brexit deal was announced the limited move to the upside was a tell-tale sign that many investment managers believe it's too early to be optimistic.

While some uncertainty has been lifted regarding the deal, investors are still concerned the trade deal doesn’t extend to services or the City of London which are key income areas for the UK. This has helped analysts to forecast that the Bank of England will move towards negative interest rates sometime this year.

