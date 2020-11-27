We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on our website. By continuing to browse this site, you give consent for cookies to be used. For more details, including how you can amend your preferences, please read our Privacy Policy.
More Info Accept
81% of retail accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. expand_more
This website operates under Admiral Markets UK Ltd arrow_drop_down
Choose a company
close
Contact us
English (International) arrow_drop_down
Start trading
English (International) arrow_drop_down
arrow_forward
About Us expand_more
Start Trading expand_more
Products expand_more
Markets
Instruments
Best conditions
Platforms expand_more
Analytics expand_more
Education expand_more
Partnership expand_more
Start trading
This website operates under Admiral Markets UK Ltd arrow_drop_down
Choose a company
close
menu
Choose your language
close
English (International)
English (Australia)
Deutsch
Français
Nederlands
Italiano
Română
Español
Español (Latinoamérica)
Português
Latviešu
Lietuviškas
Eesti
Русский
Magyar
Polski
Hrvatski
Čeština
Български
Slovenski
Tiếng Việt
Bahasa Indonesia
हिन्दी
ภาษาไทย
العربية
বাংলা
Khmer
한국어
中文
  1. icon-home Home
  2. Analytics
  3. Trader`s Blog
  4. AstraZeneca admits flaws in its vaccine, will it pay on the stock market?

AstraZeneca admits flaws in its vaccine, will it pay on the stock market?

November 27, 2020 13:30

AstraZeneca admits flaws in its vaccine, will it pay on the stock market?

The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have revealed errors in the manufacture and administration of the doses of their vaccine against Covid-19 and, therefore, doubts surrounding their effectiveness. Interestingly, the volunteers who received the faulty dose showed higher rates of efficacy of the vaccine, which has raised suspicions in the financial markets.

At the moment, the AstraZeneca share price has barely felt an impact from this news on the London Stock Exchange, although it did register a 0.8% drop to GBP 7.68. Larger losses were suffered by the pharmaceutical company in the pre opening of the New York Stock Exchange where the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of AstraZeneca fell 1.67% to 52.60 dollars.

This stumbling block on the part of the company in its search for the most anticipated vaccine in the world could complicate the future authorization to commercialize it. This could be especially true, considering in the United States, Pfizer and Moderna will foreseeably be favored since their vaccines have, so far, shown greater efficacy without any currently known error in the tests. Therefore, the future of AstraZeneca on the stock market does not look very favorable at this time.

ADR CFD Daily Chart

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Astrazeneca ADR CFD Daily Chart. Data range: from May 10, 2016, to November 27, 2020. Prepared on November 27, 2020, at 11:40 am CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Do you think AstraZeneca will drop to the $50 support? With Admiral Markets UK Ltd, you can speculate on AstraZeneca share price movements both up and down using Contracts for Difference (CFDs). If you want to start you have two options: open a free demo account with virtual money or open a real trading account by clicking on the following banner:

Trade Forex & CFDs


INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

1. This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research.

2. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not.

3. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Carolina Caro, SEO implementer (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates.

5. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis.

6. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.