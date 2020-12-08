IPO + Airbnb + C19 Vaccines – All Part of an Interesting Equation

December 08, 2020 15:00

Thursday will see Airbnb's long-awaited IPO on Nasdaq.

The company that helped to pioneer the sharing economy has had an interesting pandemic season – including being the object of class-action lawsuits, returning up to $250m in fees and laying off 25% of its workforce.

Now, however, the timing of its IPO looks near-perfect with respect to the approval and application of Covid vaccines.

One positive of the pandemic for the company has been an increase in longer term rentals, with customers booking homes in exotic locations for weeks or months at a time in order to work from home.

Now, the vaccines should reopen Airbnb's traditional vacation market and give a boost to its new 'Experiences' product line. But there are headwinds too, like the prospect of increased regulation and Google's entry into the market.





