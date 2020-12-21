Weekly Market Outlook: Brexit, lockdowns and stimulus in focus

December 21, 2020 12:30

The economic calendar is very quiet this week due to the holiday season. However, there are some big themes that will be on the mind of traders and investors considering how to close out their year-end books and start the new year.

News from the UK government over the weekend of a new coronavirus mutation that is ‘out of control’ is likely to impact UK markets - and possibly European markets - heavily. Boris Johnson announced sweeping new lockdown restrictions and effectively cancelled Christmas for London and the South East. The fact that there is still no clarity regarding the outcome of UK and EU trade negotiations is likely to weigh on the British pound with Brexit less than two weeks away.

US stock market indices recorded new all-time highs last week as traders focus on the potential of a breakthrough in stimulus talks. The positive tones have been felt in European markets but to a mixed degree with only the DAX 30 index pushing higher last week. You can learn more about these themes in this selection of recent education articles:

Weekly Forex Calendar

Source: Forex Calendar provided by Admiral Markets UK Ltd.

Did you know that three times a week, three professional traders talk through the markets live and show you how to identify potential trading opportunities? Reserve your complimentary spot in the Admiral Markets Spotlight webinar now by clicking the banner below!

Trader’s Radar - Brexit

With less than a week to go before the UK leaves the EU, all eyes will be on a potential breakthrough in trade negotiations. As it stands, the UK is set to leave the EU at the end of the year and revert to WTO trading tariffs. Sources have said that there is likely to be a decision on whether a deal can be reached or not before Christmas so it’s one to watch.

While progress has been made on some of the big areas there remains disagreements on how long it will take to introduce new arrangements around fisheries. The UK has insisted its sovereign rights over its water should be respected from day one and that UK fleets have to keep a larger share of their catches.

The EU has insisted that the transition period needs to be longer with guarantees on access to UK waters and how catches are distributed. While UK MPs have finished for the Christmas break, they may well be called back to ratify any possible deal.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5, GBPUSD, Monthly - Data range: from Nov 1, 2005 to Dec 20, 2020. Performed on Dec 20, 2020, at 7:00 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The British pound vs US dollar exchange rate is currently sitting at a major level of historical horizontal resistance at around 1.3500, as shown by the black horizontal line in the monthly chart above. This could be a make or break area for GBPUSD.

If a deal is announced buyers are likely to be able to break through the 1.3500 level and head towards next resistance at around 1.4300. However, if it is a no-deal scenario the currency pair could reject the 1.3500 level and head back down to major support at the 1.2000 level.

If you’re feeling inspired and ready to trade live in the market, you can open a live trading account by clicking on the banner below and accessing an impressive range of trading features to support you in your journey.

Corporate trading updates and stock indices

With no major updates on the corporate calendar, all eyes will be on the potential for a stimulus deal to be announced from Congress. Weekend news announcements have been positive regarding the potential for a deal and traders left last week feeling optimistic. This is evident from the fact US indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stock market indices recorded new all-time high price levels.

However, traders will be interested in global stock markets as we enter the traditional Santa Claus rally period. You can learn more about it and the exact dates for the seasonal rally in the ‘What is the Santa Claus rally and how do you trade it?’ article.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5, SP500, Daily - Data range: from March 31, 2020, to Dec 20, 2020, performed on Dec 20, 2020, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Past five-year performance of the S&P 500 circa: 2019 = +29.09%, 2018 = -5.96%, 2017 = +19.08%, 2016 = +8.80%, 2015 = -0.82%, 2014 = +12.32%

In the daily chart above of the S&P 500 stock market index, it shows that last week it recorded a new all-time high price level. The uptrend is still confirmed with the 50-period, 100-period and 200-period exponential moving averages all moving higher and separating away from each other.

This could be particularly interesting as we head into the traditional end of year rally which you learn more about in the ‘What is the Santa Claus Rally and How Do You Trade It?’ article. You can also learn more about specific stock plays that could be interesting in 2021 in the ‘Best Shares to Buy for 2021’ article.

Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on this index and thousands of other instruments across Forex, stocks, indices, commodities and more?

You can get this indicator completely FREE by upgrading your MetaTrader 5 trading platform provided by Admiral Markets UK Ltd to the exclusive Admiral Markets Supreme Edition!

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

1.This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2.Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3.With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4.The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Jitan Solanki, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.

5.Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6.Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7.Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.