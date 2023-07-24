How to Trade Tesla After Q2 Performance

July 24, 2023 23:27

Tesla is a widely watched stock among investors. The electric vehicle maker reported its second-quarter 2023 earnings. Learn more about Tesla's second-quarter performance, what Elon Musk has in store for the company and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: Tesla Motors Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: TSLA Date of Idea: 24 July 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $301.00 Target Level: $350.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose, as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Tesla Q2 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest second-quarter earnings report from Tesla:

Earnings per share of 91 cents vs 82 cents expected

Revenue of $24.93 billion vs $24.47 billion expected

Net income up 20% from last year to $2.70 billion

Operating income down 3% from last year to $2.40 billion

479,700 electric vehicles produced, higher than expectations

Operating margin at 9.6% - the lowest for the last five quarters

Targeting 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year

Expecting Q3 production will be lower

While Tesla narrowly beat Wall Street expectations on earnings, revenue and electric vehicle production for the last quarter, the operating margin is at its lowest for the last five quarters with the total gross margin also at a low of 18.2%.

Tesla explained that this is largely due to the fact more vehicles were sold through incentives and discounts resulting in a lower sales price and the cost of increasing production of battery cells which are designed in-house.

However, revenue from its core auto business is up 46% year over year, as was revenue from its energy generation and storage division and services and other revenue division. While Tesla's Model Y vehicle became the best-selling vehicle in the world during the first quarter of the year, investors were keen to hear about the new Cybertruck.

Unfortunately, Musk and his management team didn't provide any specifications for the Cybertruck or the start delivery dates for it. Instead, they focused on increased research and development costs to be at the forefront of AI with the production of its Dojo training computers.

The pros and cons of the earnings report have led to a mixed response from analysts as highlighted by the overall ratings of the stock shown below.

Tesla Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Tesla stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 10 buy, 13 hold and sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Tesla stock forecast is $350.00 with the lowest price target at $120.00.

The average price target for a Tesla stock forecast is $263.33.

Source: TipRanks, 24 July 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Tesla Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Tesla share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post earnings high at $301.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $350.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Tesla shares: If target is reached = $490.00 potential profit [($350.00 - $301.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering that Tesla stock has already risen 118% this year so far.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

With the Admirals Invest.MT5 account you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in Tesla stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.

There is a low minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of just $1 overall!

How to Buy Tesla Stock in 4 Steps

With Admirals, you can buy shares in companies like Tesla with a low commission of just $0.02 per share and a low minimum commission of just $1 on US stocks.

Open an account with Admirals to access the dashboard. Click on Trade on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top right to view the live price chart. Click Create New Order from the bottom of the screen to open the trading ticket.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Tesla. Monthly. Date: Jul 2016 to July 2023, captured on 24 July 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Click on the banner below to trade Tesla stock today! ▼▼▼

Do You See the Tesla Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Tesla's share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

