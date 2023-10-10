How to Trade PepsiCo After Q3 Performance

October 10, 2023 14:35

PepsiCo owns brands such as Pepsi, 7 Up, Gatorade, Quaker Foods and snacks, Doritos and many more. Headquartered in New York, PepsiCo is involved in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of its food and beverage items.

Learn more about PepsiCo's fiscal third-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: PepsiCo Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: PEP Date of Idea: 10 October 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $165.00 Target Level: $225.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

PepsiCo Fiscal Q3 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal third-quarter earnings report from PepsiCo:

Earnings per share of $2.25 vs $2.15 expected

Revenue of $23.45 billion vs $23.39 billion expected

Third-quarter net income of $3.09 billion, up from $2.7 billion a year earlier

Net sales up 6.7% to $23.45 billion

North American beverage sales volume down 6%

PepsiCo posted a much better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report beating analyst forecasts on earnings per share and revenue. The food and beverage company also raised its full-year profit forecast which has been boosted by passing on price increases to its customers.

The price increases averaged around 11% over the third quarter which helped it to post better-than-expected group revenue by a small amount. However, a concern is that the price increases caused a slowdown in sales volume of 6%.

The data highlights that more people may have decided to not purchase a certain item due to the higher price. If PepsiCo continue to pass on higher costs to consumers it could have a very negative impact on its sales volume and may start to affect its full-year forecasts and earnings results.

The squeeze on businesses and consumers due to higher inflation is a trend to watch. Therefore, tracking macroeconomic data is important to ascertain how it will affect supply and demand pressures in the economy.

PepsiCo Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a PepsiCo stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 11 buy, 5 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a PepsiCo stock forecast is $225.00 with the lowest price target at $170.00.

The average price target for a PepsiCo stock forecast is $197.27.

Source: TipRanks, 10 October 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the PepsiCo Stock Price

An example trading idea for the PepsiCo share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $165.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $225.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 PepsiCo shares: If target is reached = $600.00 potential profit [($225.00 - $165.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how sensitive PepsiCo shares can be to consumer demand.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy PepsiCo Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. PepsiCo. Monthly. Date: Jan 2016 to Oct 2023, captured on 10 Oct 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the PepsiCo Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

