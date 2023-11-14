How to Trade Disney After Fiscal Q4 Performance

November 14, 2023 17:45

Disney's latest fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results are the first under its new financial reporting structure set by CEO Bob Iger. The company's earnings are now segmented into three core business areas: entertainment, experiences and sports. Learn more about Disney's fiscal fourth-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock.

Stock: The Walt Disney Co. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: DIS Date of Idea: 14 November 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $92.00 Target Level: $122.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Disney Fiscal Q4 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report from Disney:

Earnings per share of 82 cents vs 70 cents expected

Revenue of $21.24 billion vs $21.33 billion expected

Net income of $264 million up from $162 million the same time last year

Total Disney+ subscribers: 150.2 million vs 148.15 million expected

Added 7 million new Disney+ subscribers in the last quarter

Decline in ad revenue from Disney's ABC Network

Increasing aggressive cost-cutting measures by an additional $2 billion

Disney beat Wall Street's expectations on earnings per share and the number of total Disney+ subscribers. Investors tend to like it when streaming companies report more subscribers as it means more revenue. However, Disney isn't solely a streaming company as it has other assets in experiences and sports.

Overall, Disney reported lower revenue figures than expected. Ad revenue was significantly lower due to less political advertising revenue, leading CEO Bob Iger to state they could be open to selling their TV assets. The stock popped higher on the news as investors prefer when companies offload non-performing assets.

However, a major issue is that the drop in revenue is the second consecutive revenue miss for the company. It is the first time Disney has had a consecutive revenue miss since the beginning of 2018. This, among other factors, is why Disney announced another $2 billion of cost-cutting measures to bring the total target to $7.5 billion - a significant sum.

It highlights some underlying issues with Disney's current broad business model and something investors should take into consideration.

Disney Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Disney stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 18 buy, 6 hold and 1 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Disney stock forecast is $122.00 with the lowest price target at $71.00.

The average price target for a Disney stock forecast is $106.86.

Source: TipRanks, 14 November 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Disney Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Disney share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high at $92.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $122.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Disney shares: If target is reached = $300.00 potential profit [($122.00 - $92.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the two consecutive revenue misses Disney has experienced.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Disney Stock in 4 Steps

