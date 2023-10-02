Trading Coinbase After It Wins Key Singapore Licence

October 02, 2023 14:05

Coinbase won a key licence in Asia's biggest crypto hub Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore granted it a Major Payment Institution licence so it can offer payment services using digital tokens. Learn more about what this could mean for the stock and what analysts are currently forecasting.

Stock: Coinbase Global Inc (Class A) Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: COIN.US Date of Idea: 2 October 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $87.00 Target Level: $145.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Source: TradingView . Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance or results.

Coinbase's Singapore 'Major Payment Institution' Licence

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) granted permission for crypto exchange Coinbase to offer payment services to institutions and individual investors in digital tokens. Singapore is now considered to be Asia's crypto hub as authorities have quickly moved to provide a licence and framework for using digital tokens.

The world's largest listed crypto exchange received initial approval last year but now has it confirmed by the country's regulator. With around 30% of Singaporeans owning cryptocurrency, it could be an interesting market addition for the listed exchange.

Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that many applicants for its licence were not successful as it only grants licences to crypto firms that have strict anti-money laundering controls.

While this is a huge step for Coinbase to attract more clients and to become a leader in Asia, there are risks involved. As the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, it is still in a battle with the US regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, it did win approval from the National Futures Association to offer cryptocurrency futures to retail traders.

Along with the mixed regulatory backdrop towards cryptocurrencies and their exchanges, is the general lack of demand for digital tokens. Most cryptocurrencies are trading heavily down on the year and well below all-time highs. Lower crypto trading means lower revenue for firms such as Coinbase which profit from transaction fees.

The uncertainty is highlighted by the mixed forecasts from analysts shown below.

Coinbase Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Coinbase stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 6 buy, 9 hold and 6 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Coinbase stock forecast is $145.00 with the lowest price target at $27.00.

The average price target for a Coinbase stock forecast is $82.74.

Source: TipRanks, 2 October 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Coinbase Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Coinbase share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $87.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $145.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Coinbase shares: If target is reached = $580.00 potential profit [($145.00 - $87.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how far below its IPO (initial public offering) price is.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade, the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Coinbase Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Coinbase. Weekly. Date: Jan 2021 to Oct 2023, captured on 2 Oct 2023. Last five-year performance unavailable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Coinbase Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

