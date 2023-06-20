How to Trade Adobe Post Q2 Performance

Adobe is a multinational software company whose products include Adobe Acrobat, Experience Cloud, Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and many others including its new AI Sensei.

The tech company just announced its fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings performance. Learn more about Adobe’s performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock below.

Stock: Adobe Inc Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: ADBE Date of Idea: 20 June 2023 Time Line: 1 - 6 months Entry Level: $520.00 Target Level: $600.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Adobe Fiscal Q2 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest fiscal second quarter earnings report from Adobe:

Earnings per share grew from $2.49 to $2.82

Quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion vs $1.18 billion the same time last year

Revenue up 10% year on year to $4.82 billion, expected $4.78 billion

Digital media revenue is up 10% year over year

Digital experience revenue (including Experience Cloud) is up 12% year over year

Raised full-year guidance

Adobe’s second quarter 2023 earnings performance beat most of their own expectations with higher revenue and earnings per share. This led to the management team increasing their yearly guidance for revenue to fall between $19.25 billion and $19.35 billion by the end of the year – analysts were forecasting $19.30 billion.

Much of Adobe’s earnings call focused on its artificial intelligence products which it has been building on in recent quarters. It made the decision to charge its commercial customers for its Firefly software which can turn text into 3-D images, audio, video and illustrations. Its AI art generator experienced activity 80 times higher than Adobe was expecting.

However, one uncertainty around Adobe stock and other technology stocks is the Federal Reserve’s policy on interest rates. In its last meeting, the Fed kept interest rates on hold but stated there are more to come throughout the year.

Higher interest rates can affect stock prices as higher borrowing costs can eat into profits. The stock market crash in 2022 was largely triggered by central banks starting to increase interest rates for the first time since the pandemic.

Therefore, tracking macroeconomic data will also be important to analysing the prospects of Adobe’s share price.

Adobe Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Adobe stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 15 buy, 13 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Adobe stock forecast is $600.00 with the lowest price target at $450.00.

The average price target for a Adobe stock forecast is $541.52.

Source: TipRanks, 20 June 2023

An Example Trading Idea for the Adobe Stock Price

An example trading idea for the Adobe share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above the post-earnings high of $520.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $600.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 6 months

If you buy 10 Adobe shares: If target is reached = $800.00 potential profit [($600.00 - $520.000) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down and it is unlikely the share price will move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering how tech stocks are right now.

Be sure to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

How to Buy Adobe Stock in 4 Steps

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. Adobe. Monthly. Date: 1 Oct 1998 to 19 June 2023, captured on 19 June 2023. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Adobe Stock Price Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Adobe's share price will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of stocks and shares using CFDs.

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

