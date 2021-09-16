Is the DJI 30 stock index readying a near 800-point drop?

September 16, 2021 21:18

In yesterday’s trading, the Dow Jones 30 stock market index sank 100 points before recovering to near unchanged levels by the end of the day. The weakness came despite a positive retail sales number.

September tends to be a seasonally weak month for the US stock market and Dow Jones 30 index. Interestingly, the index is now testing a key horizontal resistance line which could determine the next move up or down.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, DJI30, Daily - Data range: from 3 May 2021 to 16 Sep 2021, performed on 16 Sep 2021 at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The daily chart of the DJI 30 shown above, highlights a key horizontal resistance level around 34,820. This was previous support during August and now it’s acting as a potential resistance zone.

If sellers can maintain control here then the next level of support is around the 34,030 level which is 19/20 July swing low. This would represent a near-800 point drop so it’s one to watch.

